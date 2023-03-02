Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP leaders’ comment on socialism against Constitution: Shivpal

BJP leaders’ comment on socialism against Constitution: Shivpal

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2023 10:53 PM IST

Work on checking the flow of drains into the river stream was continuing, but the BJP government stopped it, says the Samajwadi Party leader

LUCKNOW Former minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday led the opposition’s attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the legislative assembly in the absence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav said SP leaders did not make personal comments on ruling party leaders while the latter targeted SP members. (File Photo)
Moving a cut motion seeking reduction in the amount of grant for the Jal Shakti department budget, Yadav said the comment made by ruling party leaders on socialism on the floor of the House was against the Constitution. “SP leaders did not make personal comments on ruling party leaders while ruling party leaders targeted SP members,” he added.

“Achievement of socialism is among the goals of Constitution. The statement by ruling party that there is no need of socialism is not correct. We all have taken oath of Constitution. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narain called for a socialist society. Atal Bihari Vajpayee told the BJP to adopt the principles of socialism,” he said.

He said the Gomti river front project was launched by the SP government in 2015 and over 90% of the work had been completed. “Work on checking the flow of drains into the river stream was continuing, but the BJP government stopped it. Drains are flowing directly into the river. The cabinet passed the project and a committee of two dozen officers monitored the work. The state government should complete the project,” said Yadav.

“During summer last year, the Jal Shakti department failed to release water into canals. No water was available for villagers and their cattle. The state government took action against farmers who installed pumps for irrigation,” said the SP leader.

Yadav said irrigation department guest houses across the state were in bad shape as no officer stayed there. “No embankment was damaged under SP government whereas four embankments were damaged under the BJP government. SP government revived 100 ponds in Bundelkhand region,” he added.

