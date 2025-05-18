BJP leaders take out Tiranga Yatra across U.P. capital

As part of the BJP’s nationwide campaign to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and the valour of the Indian Army, the Lucknow district unit of the party on Sunday took out Tiranga Yatra from several locations in the city. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak led the yatra from Sant Nirankari Ashram in Cantt assembly area in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak led the yatra from Sant Nirankari Ashram in Singar Nagar in Cantt assembly. Large number of locals, representatives of various organisations, party officials, including district BJP president Anand Dwivedi, took part in the yatra that concluded at Chandan Nagar.

Addressing the gathering, Pathak said: “The Tiranga Yatra is dedicated to the valour and determination of the brave soldiers of India and national unity.” “It is a public display of gratitude towards our soldiers and the commitment of the common citizen towards the country,” he added.

In the Central assembly constituency, Tiranga Yatra was taken out from the BJP office in Kaiserbagh to Jhande Wala Park in Aminabad. Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma led the yatra.

In Lucknow North assembly segment, BJP MLA Neeraj Bora led the yatra from Sahara Crossing in Kapurthala to Nehru Bal Vatika. Along with Bora, others present on the occasion were former minister and MLC Mahendra Singh and party’s state vice-president Tryambak Tripathi.

In Sarojini Nagar assembly segment, the yatra was taken out from Chandrika Devi Mandir in Bangla Bazaar to Durga Mandir under the leadership of state general Secretary Sanjay Rai. People showered flowers on the yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Neeraj Bora talked about the success of Operation Sindoor. MLC Mahendra Singh also expressed his views. Trayambak Tripathi said India will no longer tolerate terror attacks.