BJP marks 45 yrs with flag hoisting, tributes & poll prep blitz in U.P.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its 45th foundation day with statewide celebrations on Sunday, beginning with the hoisting of the party flag by state BJP president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow. Celebrations were held at various organisational levels across the state. (ANI)

Accompanied by state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, Chaudhary led the event where floral tributes were paid to key ideologues Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Party office bearers and workers gathered in large numbers for the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary credited the dedication and perseverance of party workers for the BJP’s growth into what he described as the world’s largest political party.

He extended greetings on the dual occasion of Ram Navami and the party’s foundation day. In his address, he referred to the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as examples of the party fulfilling its commitments.

Celebrations were held at various organisational levels across the state. The Mahanagar unit of BJP organised a separate event at the district office, where district president Anand Dwivedi hoisted the party flag. The event saw participation from mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mukesh Sharma, MLA Neeraj Bora, and other party officials.

Dwivedi said the NDA government, now in its third term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to bring new changes to Indian politics. Neeraj Singh also spoke at the event, listing the party’s achievements at both state and national levels, and attributing progress to the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Party offices across Uttar Pradesh were decorated with saffron balloons, flowers, rangolis and garlands. Party workers shared selfies with the BJP flag on social media using the hashtag #BJP4ViksitBharat. Drum beats, distribution of sweets, and celebratory dances added to the festive spirit.

A series of conferences is scheduled for April 8 and 9 at the assembly level. These sessions will focus on organisational development, electoral strategies, and the political journey under the leadership of PM Modi. Discussions will also be held on development-related initiatives of the government.