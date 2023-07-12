Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP misleading people by making announcements about new schemes: Akhilesh

BJP misleading people by making announcements about new schemes: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 12, 2023 09:32 PM IST

There are hardly any arrangements for treatment of people in medical colleges already running in the state, says Samajwadi Party chief

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the BJP was “misleading people” by making announcements about new schemes ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh Yadav said the state cabinet cleared proposals for setting up new medical colleges and claims were made about opening medical colleges in all districts. (File Photo)
Akhilesh Yadav said the state cabinet cleared proposals for setting up new medical colleges and claims were made about opening medical colleges in all districts. (File Photo)

Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP government in the state had not been able to implement any public welfare scheme in the past six years. “The BJP government has now been exposed and would not be able to mislead the people,” he said.

Yadav said the state cabinet cleared proposals for setting up new medical colleges and claims were made about opening medical colleges in all districts. “However, there are hardly any arrangements for treatment of people in medical colleges already running in the state. Specialists are resigning from the KGMU and the SGPGI while doctors are not available on contract,” he added. He said medical services had virtually collapsed in the state and patients were not able to get treatment.

