BJP’s Radha Mohan Das Agarwal acquitted in 2015 assault case

The MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Tuesday acquitted BJP Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal in an eight-year-old case of creating ruckus and damage to public property. A case was registered against Agarwal under several sections of the IPC. (Representative file image)

Agarwal had got bail earlier in the case.

On Tuesday, MP/MLA court judge Namrata Agarwal found him not guilty in the case, his counsel Madhusudan Tripathi said.

An FIR was registered against Agarwal on a complaint by the security guard of DDU Gorakhpur University on May 27, 2015.

The guard had alleged that Agarwal had tried to enter the university campus for a morning walk. When he refused to open the gate, the four-time former MLA of the BJP broke the lock and asked his men to beat up the security guard.

A case was registered against Agarwal under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352(assault or criminal force), 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Welcoming the court’s verdict, the BJP leader said he believed in serving people and the verdict boosted his morale.

Agarwal also alleged that the case was lodged due to political vendetta.