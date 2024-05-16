BJP nervous after four phases, says Akhilesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was nervous as its defeat was certain after four phases of Lok Sabha elections, said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, adding “140 crore voters will vote to limit BJP to under 140 seats”. Samajwadi Party (SP ) chief Akhilesh Yadav with party candidate from Shravasti Lok Sabha constituency, Ram Shiromani Verma, and party candidate of Gasdi Assembly by-election, Rakesh Yadav during an election campaign rally, in Shravasti on Wednesday. (Samajwadi Party-X)

Akhilesh on Wednesday canvassed for his party’s candidates from Faizabad and Shrawasti Lok Sabha seats Awadhesh Prasad and Ram Shiromani Varma, and Gainsari assembly seat candidate Rakesh Yadav. The byelection in Balrampur district was necessitated due to the demise of sitting SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav on January 26.

During his public meetings, Akhilesh said, “The BJP is nervous knowing that its defeat is certain after four phases. The language of BJP leaders has changed. It does not talk about development, jobs, employment and inflation. Its leaders have the agenda to divide the society. They are saying same old clichés to the public.”

Akhilesh said the INDIA coalition government would double the ration given to the poor, along with free internet data.

Akhilesh said the BJP government made false promises to farmers and youth. Big conferences were held in the name of investment, claims were made, but neither investments nor jobs came.

“No factory or company was established from Balrampur, Shravasti and Faizabad to Purvanchal and Bundelkhand districts. The BJP government did not provide any relief to the people from inflation and unemployment. The youth lost their jobs due to the government’s decisions.”

He also targeted the government over paper leaks and promised to fill vacant posts in government departments. HTC