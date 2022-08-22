BJP preparing for 2024 Lok Sabha polls by foisting false cases: Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was in Azamgarh for his first visit since his party suffered a Lok Sabha by-poll loss to the BJP in June.
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged the BJP had begun its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by foisting false cases on political rivals.
Akhilesh Yadav was in Azamgarh for his first visit since his party suffered a Lok Sabha by-poll loss to the BJP in June.
“All this is because they (BJP) do not have an answer to the real issues like inflation, unemployment. To divert people’s attention as also to ensure that leaders do not raise their voice on these issues, cases are framed by identifying them and they are being sent to jail,” Akhilesh Yadav said.
Akhilesh was speaking to the media outside Azamgarh jail where he had gone to meet SP MLA Ramakant Yadav.
“False cases can be imposed on anyone. Look at Delhi, the New York Times is saying that there has been an improvement in the education sector there but the BJP government (at the Centre) is not able to accept it and a case was made out against them,” the SP chief said.
Akhilesh Yadav made the remarks referring to the case lodged against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia though he did not take any name.
Ramakant Yadav, the SP MLA from Phoolpur Pavai (Azamgarh), was sent to jail on July 25 in a case of rioting.
“He (Ramakant Yadav) has been jailed in an over 20-year-old case at the behest of the government. He has been framed at the instigation of the government which does not want him to come out of jail,” Akhilesh said. Similarly, another senior leader Azam Khan has been framed in fake cases, he said.
“There are more leaders like them (Ramakant Yadav and Azam Khan) in the state who have been framed,” Akhilesh Yadav said.
Akhilesh Yadav evaded any direct comment on the SP’s defeat in the June 23 Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-election.
The by-poll was held after Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat after being elected to the UP Vidhan Sabha.
He said he has complete faith in the people of Azamgarh that they would fully back his party in the Lok Sabha elections.
To a question, Akhilesh Yadav said the SP will take a major decision and will be seen standing against the government after the completion of its ongoing membership drive.
The SP chief had not visited Azamgarh during the run-up to the bypolls and had faced a lot of criticism over it.
(With PTI inputs)
