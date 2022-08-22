Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP preparing for 2024 Lok Sabha polls by foisting false cases: Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh

BJP preparing for 2024 Lok Sabha polls by foisting false cases: Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh

lucknow news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 11:46 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was in Azamgarh for his first visit since his party suffered a Lok Sabha by-poll loss to the BJP in June.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he has complete faith in the people of Azamgarh that they would fully back his party in the Lok Sabha elections. (FILE PHOTO)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he has complete faith in the people of Azamgarh that they would fully back his party in the Lok Sabha elections. (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged the BJP had begun its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by foisting false cases on political rivals.

Akhilesh Yadav was in Azamgarh for his first visit since his party suffered a Lok Sabha by-poll loss to the BJP in June.

“All this is because they (BJP) do not have an answer to the real issues like inflation, unemployment. To divert people’s attention as also to ensure that leaders do not raise their voice on these issues, cases are framed by identifying them and they are being sent to jail,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Akhilesh was speaking to the media outside Azamgarh jail where he had gone to meet SP MLA Ramakant Yadav.

“False cases can be imposed on anyone. Look at Delhi, the New York Times is saying that there has been an improvement in the education sector there but the BJP government (at the Centre) is not able to accept it and a case was made out against them,” the SP chief said.

Akhilesh Yadav made the remarks referring to the case lodged against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia though he did not take any name.

Ramakant Yadav, the SP MLA from Phoolpur Pavai (Azamgarh), was sent to jail on July 25 in a case of rioting.

“He (Ramakant Yadav) has been jailed in an over 20-year-old case at the behest of the government. He has been framed at the instigation of the government which does not want him to come out of jail,” Akhilesh said. Similarly, another senior leader Azam Khan has been framed in fake cases, he said.

“There are more leaders like them (Ramakant Yadav and Azam Khan) in the state who have been framed,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav evaded any direct comment on the SP’s defeat in the June 23 Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-election.

The by-poll was held after Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat after being elected to the UP Vidhan Sabha.

He said he has complete faith in the people of Azamgarh that they would fully back his party in the Lok Sabha elections.

To a question, Akhilesh Yadav said the SP will take a major decision and will be seen standing against the government after the completion of its ongoing membership drive.

The SP chief had not visited Azamgarh during the run-up to the bypolls and had faced a lot of criticism over it.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • GRP constable Rohit Kumar has been a life changer for many during his four-year posting at Unnao’s Korarikala railway station by establishing ‘Har Haath Mein Kalam Pathshala’ (free school) for underprivileged kids. (Sourced)

    ‘Teacher in uniform’ gets emotional send-off by students

    KANPUR Hundreds of children became emotional on Monday and clung on to their 'guru' – Government Railway Police constable Rohit Kumar – askinKumarim not to leave when he was transferred to Jhansi. Even locals had tears rolling down their cheeks. In three years, the number of students rose to 150 and he hired two women teachers, paying them Rs 2,000 each from his salary.

  • Ajay Kumar Mishra was acquitted by the court of additional sessions judge, Lakhimpur Kheri, for want of evidence. (FILE PHOTO)

    Union MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra seeks transfer of plea against his acquittal in 22-year-old murder case

    Union minister of state (MoS) for home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' has sought the transfer of an appeal againsAjay Kumar Mishra's'is acquittal in a 2000 murder case from the Lucknow bench to the Allahabad high court. The bench fixed the next hearing on September 6. Ajay Kumar Mishra and others were named in the FIR in this case. Ajay Kumar Mishra is the MP from Kheri Lok Sabha seat.

  • Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was moving towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years to make its best contribution in achieving India’s objective of becoming a five trillion-dollar economy. (FILE PHOTO)

    Uttar Pradesh a dream destination for investment: Yogi Adityanath

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh had become a dream destination for investment because of an improvement in law and order, a development-oriented atmosphere, attractive sectoral policies and world-class infrastructure. Yogi Adityanath was addressing the 23rd meeting of the Central Zonal Council through video conference. Union home minister Amit Shah presided over the meeting in Bhopal. The Central Zonal Council comprises Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

  • A sculptor gives final touches to a Ganesh idol at Walekhar wadi in Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)

    Pune activists demand discontinuation of mobile immersion tanks

    While the Pune Municipal Corporation had introduced mobile immersion tanks during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival, civic activists are now demanding that these be discontinued, citing the spending of nearly Rs1.35 crore on them as 'unnecessary' and 'a complete waste of money'. It was during the pandemic-induced lockdown that the PMC decided to float tenders and hire tankers and other vehicles to collect Ganesh idols directly from the citizens' homes.

  • The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA), constituted under the city’s roads and traffic department, will implement the project, referred to as the ward parking management plan (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

    No more free street parking for residents; BMC to start pilot in four wards

    Mumbai The civic body will implement paid on-street parking in four administrative wards in the city, which will allow citizens to park their vehicles in designated areas under close circuit camera television surveillance. As a pilot, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has earmarked 34 roads in D ward in South Mumbai, including August Kranti Marg to LD Ruparel Marg in Nepeansea Road and Hanging Garden to Kemps Corner in Peddar Road.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out