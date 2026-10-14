BJP sets poll targets for morchas ahead of 2027 UP elections

The BJP has assigned target-based responsibilities to its frontal organisations and morchas for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh set to hold regular reviews to monitor progress. The move follows the appointment of heads of all seven morchas last month. (For representation)

The move follows the appointment of heads of all seven morchas last month. Amar Pal Maurya heads the OBC Morcha, while appointments have also been made for the Yuva, Mahila, Kisan, SC, ST and Minority morchas.

“Each morcha has been given specific targets linked to the party’s 2027 roadmap,” said state BJP chief spokesperson Dinesh Pratap Singh, adding that the party would counter the Samajwadi Party’s PDA outreach. Working committees of the morchas will be announced soon.

The OBC Morcha has been tasked with outreach at more than 1.5 lakh booths with significant OBC populations, promoting welfare schemes such as PM Vishwakarma, OBC scholarships, Mudra and Ayushman Bharat, and strengthening mandal-level conventions before December.

The Yuva Morcha will focus on voter enrolment among those aged 18-29, campus outreach and interactions on sports and employment. The Mahila Morcha will promote schemes such as Lakhpati Didi, Ujjwala and Poshan, besides engaging women’s self-help groups.

The Kisan Morcha will organise farmer meetings on MSP procurement, PM-Kisan, sugarcane payments and agricultural infrastructure, particularly in western UP and Bundelkhand. The SC and ST morchas will intensify outreach in reserved constituencies and tribal pockets, while the Minority Morcha will focus on Pasmanda outreach in 80 assembly segments with Muslim populations exceeding 20%.

Other party units, including the intellectual, traders, panchayati raj and labour cells, have been asked to prepare issue-based reports.

A senior BJP leader said Dharampal Singh would review the morchas’ progress every fortnight, while each unit would submit monthly reports on booth outreach, conventions and engagement with welfare-scheme beneficiaries.

The party has also asked the newly appointed morcha chiefs to finalise their state teams within a week and district units within a fortnight. With the Samajwadi Party and Congress stepping up their outreach through caste-based organisations, the BJP plans to maintain an active organisational network from the booth level to the state headquarters ahead of the 2027 polls.