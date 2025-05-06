BJP steps up its Waqf Act outreach campaign in U.P.

: The Bharatiya Janata Party is pushing its pro-Waqf Amendment Act 2025 campaign forward in Uttar Pradesh, holding statewide outreach programme to convince the minorities that the legislation is the need of the hour and not against the interests of the Muslims. Union minister for parliamentary affairs and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju is expected to participate in one such programme in Lucknow on May 9. The pamphlets and booklets explain what the Waqf Amendment Act is and mention its key points. (For representation only)

The BJP has been running the Waqf Sudhar Janjagran Abhiyan from April 20 in the state with the help of its frontal organisations like the Minority Morcha, Mahila Morcha and the Yuva Morcha.

Besides ministers in the BJP government, party office bearers, MPs and MLAs have been tasked with reaching out to the youngsters, women and other members of the minority community to make them understand the benefits and the need of the Waqf Amendment Act.

Disclosing more details about the campaign, UP chief of the BJP Minority Morcha Kunwar Basit Ali said, “Workshops for the Waqf Amendment Act have been held across districts in the state so far. We are also running Waqf Sudhar Janjagran Abhiyan in districts where one minister and one member of the minority community is going among the people. This has been held in more than 30 districts so far. The rest will also be covered soon.”

“Soon, we will start our programmes district-wise. It will be called Alpsankhyak Prabuddh Samvad, in which the responsibility for calling people will be with the local MLA. In parliamentary constituencies, it will be done by the MPs. In constituencies, where our candidate couldn’t win, the responsibility will be given to the MP or MLA candidate who had contested,” Basit Ali added.

“This time, the BJP Mahila Morcha is also entrusted with the responsibility of holding these Janjagran programmes and get at least 100 women from the minority community to the programme. In every assembly constituency, the Mahila Morcha has been given a target to reach out to at least 500 people. Similarly, the BJP Yuva Morcha will contact youth from the minority community and educate them about the details and benefits of the Waqf Amendment Act. Posters, pamphlets and booklets have also been issued by the party which will be distributed in these outreach programmes.”

The booklets have pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders. They highlight how a CWC report in 2018 indicated that Waqf has eight lakh acres of land with an approximate value of ₹10 lakh crore. The booklet also talks about how Waqf has ‘looted’ the Muslim community. It also mentions an alleged land scam in Karnataka Waqf Board by Congress leaders and carries a picture of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kunwar Basit Ali also said the BJP members will reach out to social media influencers, prominent people of the minority community, doctors, madrasa administrators and engineers.

“Along with this, central ministers will also participate in these outreach programmes. On May 9, 2025, Union minister for parliamentary affairs and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju will participate in this outreach programme and will meet members of the minority community, which can be even Jain, Parsi, Sikh or Christian community (members). He will also hold a meeting with the Muslims community representatives and address a press conference in this regard,” added Basit Ali who was on his way to Bulandshahr for a similar programme.