BJP to celebrate 54 months of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on September 19

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would celebrate four-and-a-half years (54 months) of the Yogi Adityanath government by organising booth-level programmes at all the 27,700 shakti kendras across the state on September 19. The move comes about six months before the Uttar Pradesh assembly election which is due early next year.

A cluster of booths are referred to as shakti kendras by the BJP. In these programmes, the party has decided to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state at the booth level. BJP national president JP Nadda would virtually inaugurate the party’s booth vijay abhiyan (campaign for victory at the booths) on Saturday, party leaders said.

He would address party leaders at all the shakti kendras across the state on the occasion, the party leaders said. On September 20, all BJP lawmakers would be in their constituencies to talk about their initiatives as well as those taken by the party. Subsequently, on September 26, the party cadres would carry a booklet of achievements of the Modi and Yogi governments. On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, the party would launch a cleanliness campaign across the state.

“The party leaders and cadres would hold booth level chaupals (small meets in rural settings) to talk of the achievements,” the party decided at the meeting held at the state BJP headquarters in the presence of the party’s UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.

The party’s national vice presidents Radha Mohan Singh and Rekha Verma, national secretary Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonker, the state’s co-general secretary (organisation) Karmvir, state’s co-incharge Sunil Ojha, Satya Kumar and Sanjeev Chaurasia and various others were also present on the occasion during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visits to UP were discussed.

Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh twice this month, before and after the BJP celebrates the party government’s achievement. It was also decided at the meeting to celebrate Modi’s birthday (September 17) by launching Sewa Samarpan Abhiyan (service initiative) from September 17 to October 7, party leaders confirmed.

During this period, the BJP would run a host of programmes including health, vaccination and blood donation camps.