BJP workers attacked my convoy: UP ex-minister Maurya
LUCKNOW Former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who is contesting the UP assembly elections from Fazilnagar constituency in Kushinagar after quitting the BJP, on Tuesday accused the saffron party workers of attacking his convoy during electioneering.
“BJP workers attacked my convoy and supporters. Vehicles in my convoy were also damaged. This shows the desperation of the BJP. I strongly condemn the attack. Attacks with sticks and stones cannot weaken democracy,” he said.
Maurya staged a dharna on the spot demanding action against BJP workers. District magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam and SP, Sachindra Patel arrived there with police force to control the situation. “The district administration ordered a probe into the incident and suitable action will be taken against culprits,” said the DM.
In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said: “The attack on Swami Prasad Maurya is a condemnable act of people while losing the election. This attack is similar to the attack on workers and leaders of SP and its alliance partners. Together, we will answer this by making the BJP zero in the remaining two phases. It is meaningless to expect any action from this government.”
Maurya’s daughter Sanghmitra Maurya, a BJP MP from Budaun Lok Sabha seat, rushed to the spot and supported her father’s allegation.
“The BJP workers attacked my father and misbehaved with me. The people of Fazilnagar will give a befitting reply with ensuring the defeat of the BJP candidate,” she said.
BJP MLA from Fazilnagar assembly seat, Ganga Singh Kushwaha, said: “Supporters of Swami Prasad Maurya attacked BJP workers during campaigning. Over a dozen party workers have been injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital. Vehicles of BJP leaders were damaged in the attack. I have lodged a complaint with the police demanding action against SP workers.”
Fazilnagar constituency goes to the polls on March 3 during the sixth phase of the seven-phase UP assembly elections and Tuesday was the last day for the campaigning.
According to reports, there was a heated exchange between BJP and SP workers during campaigning when their convoy was passing through Turkpatti area of Fazilnagar. Workers of both parties pelted each other with stones and engaged in cane-charge. After receiving information of the clash, Swami Prasad Maurya, who was moving ahead of the convoy, returned and sat on dharna demanding action against BJP workers. BJP workers also sat on dharna at Nunipatti crossing seeking action against SP workers.
