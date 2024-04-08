BJP workers organise tiffin meetings across Varanasi

On an appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP party workers took part in tiffin meetings at all 660 polling stations in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. The meetings were held at all 660 polling stations in Varanasi on Sunday (HT)

The PM, had on March 31, urged Kashi region party workers to organise tiffin meetings at booth level on Sunday.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel attended the meeting at booth number 131 in Ravidas mandal under the Cantt Assembly segment. Patel discussed in detail with workers issues such as voter slip distribution, beneficiary contact campaign, and the Namo app and took suggestions from them on ways to increase the voting percentage.

Minister of state (Independent) Ravindra Jaiswal attended one such meeting at booth number 287 set up in the Government Girls School, Englishia Line, of the Varanasi South Assembly segment.

Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari attended the tiffin meeting at booth number 93 of Surajkund ward of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Mandal. Tiwari interacted with booth committee workers and Panna Pramukhs and discussed the action plan for door-to-door distribution of voter slips.

Regional media in-charge Navratan Rathi was present at booth number 327 in Jawahar Nagar of Southern Assembly. Similarly, the party’s regional co-media in-charge, Santosh Solapurkar went to booth number 257 of Bindumadhav ward.