BJP’s 400-paar slogan hints at plan to change the Constitution, says SP Mohanlalganj candidate

Veteran RK Chaudhary, a founder member of the Bahujan Samaj Party but now contesting as opposition alliance candidate on Samajwadi Party ticket against Union minister and sitting MP Kaushal Kishore from Mohanlalganj constituency, appears confident of stopping Kishore from winning his third consecutive term from the reserved constituency. RK Chaudhary (HT photo)

Claiming that BJP was spreading hate and favoured industrialists, Chaudhary has begun campaigning in the dusty lanes of this predominantly rural constituency, dominated by Dalits.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a chat with Hindustan Times, he spoke on a variety of issues, from the opposition alliance’s prospects and their plan to counter the BJP-led-NDA.

Excerpts:

The opposition is accusing the BJP of planning to change the Constitution? Your take?

BJP’s ‘abki baar, 400 paar’ slogan, that appeals to voters to help them win over 400 of the total 543 seats hints about their intention and plans to change the constitution after securing majority.

The BJP has not been working according to the Constitution and there is fear about their plans to change it. There are some articles in the constitution that could not be changed even after getting full majority.

But the BJP has dismissed the opposition charge as baseless?

Why will they not touch or change reservation when they have controlled reservation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and OBCs without changing the reservation policy.

There is poor representation of Dalits and OBCs on important posts and in secretariat. Dalit bureaucrats are still there but OBC representation is completely missing.

In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BSP played spoilsport for opposition parties against BJP. Will they do it again?

I don’t think BSP has anything to offer this time and it will not have any impact in the polls. The fight is completely between the INDIA alliance and BJP and I am confident about my win this time as the public has examined the working of NDA in the past 10 years and found they have done nothing for farmers who comprise most of the nation’s population.

They (BJP government) waived off ₹16 lakh crore loan of industrialists but don’t waive off ₹2 lakh crore worth of loans of farmers who are the backbone of the country.

We often come across news about farmers’ suicides. The government is responsible for these deaths. The INDIA alliance will work on waiving off farmers’ loan after coming in power.

BJP leaders are stating that they would win all 80 Lok Sabha seats this time. Is it possible?

BJP is going to face major loss this time. The last four phases of polling in U.P. has indicated as much. INDIA alliance is in contest in every seat will gain in this election. Their (NDA) leaders are trying to pressurise opposition leaders through ED, CBI and other enforcement agencies.

Is caste or religion still a poll factor or will people vote for development?

BJP has been distracting voters by pushing Hindu-Muslim factor using Ayodhya and other religious agendas as they believe in politics of hate. They have created an atmosphere of fear among minorities but the public has now understood their agenda. Nobody will vote on a religious or caste agenda. This country is of everyone including Hindus, Muslims, Dalits, OBCs, upper castes and INDIA alliance is committed to take the country forward by taking everyone along.

What are you telling the voters during the campaign?

Bijli, paani, sadak adhuri, RK Chaudhary karengey poori (RK Chaudhary will fulfill all your demands of power, water, roads). Ensuring basic amenities is my assurance to the voters of Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha. The sitting BJP MP has not even been able to spend even his allotted MP fund in the constituency. Same is the case with his wife Jai Devi, an MLA from Malihabad assembly. As the Union minister of state for urban development he should have tried to get more funds for the Mohanlalganj constituency and development of farmers. Newly developed colonies in Sarojini Nagar and Bakshi Ka Talab assembly segments still have poor basic amenities as well as there are no proper roads in villages of Mohanlalganj, Malihabad and Siddhauli assembly segments.

As INDIA alliance candidate, I promise that ₹1 lakh per year would be deposited in the bank accounts of every woman head of underprivileged family.