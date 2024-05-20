 BJP’s priority is protecting billionaires’ interests: Digvijaya in Gorakhpur - Hindustan Times
BJP’s priority is protecting billionaires’ interests: Digvijaya in Gorakhpur

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Digvijay Singh blamed the BJP for nurturing corrupt political leaders who joined the party to escape investigation and punishment . He accused the BJP of increasing the country’s debt and said ₹150 lakh crore debt had been taken in the past nine years.

GORAKHPUR Congress national general secretary Digvijaya Singh said here on Sunday that ‘Modi Pariwar’ stood for wealthy people and ministers with enough money. He said that the BJP government’s priority was to protect the interest of billionaires.

Taking a dig at the ruling party ,Singh said the plight of women, suffering of farmers and hardships faced by unemployed youths were overlooked and shelved by the BJP. (Pic for representation)
Taking a dig at the ruling party ,Singh said the plight of women, suffering of farmers and hardships faced by unemployed youths were overlooked and shelved by the BJP. (Pic for representation)

Digvijay Singh was addressing an election rally at Budha Inter college near Adda Bazar Laxmipur in Maharajganj to elicit support for INDIA bloc candidate Virendra Chaudhary.

Taking a dig at the ruling party ,Singh said the plight of women, suffering of farmers and hardships faced by unemployed youths were overlooked and shelved by the BJP. The public had to wake up against the misrule.

Digvijay Singh blamed the BJP for nurturing corrupt political leaders who joined the party to escape investigation and punishment . He accused the BJP of increasing the country’s debt and said 150 lakh crore debt had been taken in the past nine years.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM asked people to support INDIA bloc candidates to check commission system from 28 to 40 per cent in each goverment tender.

Congress candidate and MLA Virendra Chaudhary said in his 30-year tenure the sitting Member Parliament of BJP and candidate for seventh time had failed to provide even basic amenities in the district.

District unit president of Samajwadi party Vidya Sagar, former MLA Munna Singh and others were present in the meeting.

News / Cities / Lucknow / BJP's priority is protecting billionaires' interests: Digvijaya in Gorakhpur

