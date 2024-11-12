BJP’s rhetoric indicates fear of losing bypolls: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is resorting to divisive rhetoric and harsh language toward the opposition alliance. Singh claimed that the BJP, sensing a vulnerable position in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming bypolls, is shifting focus from key issues to stir controversy. Sanjay Singh claimed the administration plans to shut down 50,000 government primary and junior high schools. (File photo)

During a media interaction in Deoria, Singh criticised the BJP for failing to address rising unemployment in the state, claiming that the party relies on misleading slogans to mask its shortcomings. He pointed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent remark, labelling the PDA as a “production house of rioters and criminals,” calling it a clear display of animosity towards backward classes and Dalits.

The AAP leader also highlighted the worsening job situation in U.P., criticising the “double-engine” government for its inability to create jobs for the youth. He claimed the administration plans to shut down 50,000 government primary and junior high schools, as well as polytechnic institutes, as part of an alleged neglect of education and youth employment.

Turning his attention to Maharashtra, Singh expressed optimism for the INDIA alliance in the upcoming assembly elections, predicting a strong voter backlash against those who defect for personal gain. He emphasised that the mood in the state is in favour of holding defectors accountable.

Concluding his remarks, Singh urged the public to unite against the BJP, criticising its governance as negligent toward the welfare of ordinary people and the state’s future.