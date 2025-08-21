BJP’s UP allies put up show of strength, unity in Delhi

In a show of strength and unity amid a buzz over the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and long-pending demands, the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh allies, including the Nishad Party, SBSP, RLD, and Apna Dal (S), gathered in Delhi to assert their presence and set the tone for political bargaining ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Claiming that they are the PDA within the NDA, representing OBC and Dalit communities, the alliance partners sent a clear message to the BJP that their voices should not be ignored. (For representation only)

The occasion was the national convention of the Nishad party. The event was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday to mark the party’s 10th foundation day. Sharing the stage were Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Apna Dal (Sonelal) vice president Ashish Patel, and Rashtriya Lok Dal national general secretary Chandan Chauhan.Nishad, Rajbhar and Patel are also ministers in the Yogi government.

“Parties that ignored us have been voted out of power,” they declared. Along with an increased share in the ministry, the leaders emphasised that issues of rights and reservation must be addressed on priority.

The RLD has already submitted a list of assembly constituencies to the BJP where it intends to field candidates in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Several of these seats are currently held by BJP MLAs. Tensions recently escalated over the Chhata seat in Mathura district, following a heated exchange between sugarcane development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary and RLD leaders. During a recent visit to Mathura, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary announced that his party would contest the Chhata seat held by Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, both the SBSP and the Nishad Party have declared their intention to field candidates in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Nishad said, “The convention is a symbol of the determination and unity of the allies. Our biggest issue is reservation and Constitutional rights. This is the dream of our generations, and we will achieve it at any cost. Until our society gets its due rights, this struggle will continue.”

“Our struggle is not limited to Delhi or Lucknow; this fight will reach every village, every street, and every home of Uttar Pradesh. If our society remains united, no power can deny us our Constitutional rights. This is not just the fight of one person or one party. This is the struggle of the entire Nishad community. We all must move forward with unity. Organisation is our biggest strength. If our people can come to Delhi, they can also march to surround the assembly in Lucknow,” he said.

Rajbhar said the so-called PDA leaders had only exploited backward and Scheduled Castes, including Nishad, Kevat, Mallah, Bind, Kashyap, Bhar, Rajbhar, Patel, Kurmi and Jat.

“For 70 years, the Congress and for 19 years, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party discriminated against our castes. They have been voted out of power. The massive gathering at the stadium shows our strength and the message is clear that if we are denied representation and rights, then we will take the fight from Delhi to Lucknow,” he said

Ashish Patel said the massive turnout and enthusiasm represent the real strength of the Nishad party and allies.

“The Nishad party is no longer alone, all our allied parties stand firmly with them,” he said.

RLD leader Chandan Chauhan invoked the legacy of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and his son Ajit Singh, who championed the rights of farmers and backward classes.

“The unity shown by the Nishad community in Delhi is historic. Rashtriya Lok Dal and our president Jayant Chaudhary stand firmly with the Nishad Party in its fight for rights and reservation,” he said.