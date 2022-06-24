BKU stages protest against Agnipath scheme in western Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders and activists marched in different districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Fridayagainst the Central government’s new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The activists handed over memorandums to officials, demanding withdrawal of the scheme.
BKU chief Naresh Tikait led the march from Mahaveer Chowk to the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India through officials.
The protestors said that the new scheme was against the interest of youths and it will deprive most of them of the opportunity to serve the country as soldiers for a longer period.
Yogesh Sharma, BKU’s Muzaffarnagar district president, accompanied Naresh Tikait. He said the BKU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the scheme.
In Meerut, BKU leaders and supporters led by the union’s divisional president Guddu Pradhan took out a procession and handed over a memorandum to district magistrate Deepak Meena.
Guddu Pradhan accused the government of imposing its schemes on the country. He said three contentious farm laws were brought without discussion in 2020 (they were repealed in late 2021) and now the Agnipath scheme was “imposed on the country”.
BKU leaders and activists also staged protests against the Agnipath scheme in other districts of the region on Friday.
-
Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University, on Friday. On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU.
-
Soon, over 16 crore people will be fully vaccinated against Covid in Uttar Pradesh
Soon, over 16 crore people in the state will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to achieve this figure, claimed the press statement issued by the government. According to the data from the Cowin portal, 15,98,24,787 people had got their second dose by Friday 5 pm. Over 17.54 crore first doses have been administered in U.P., the statement further added.
-
Four Union ministers, Yogi give a push to Mathura-Vrindavan projects at Delhi meeting
Four Union ministers, including minister for transport Nitin Gadkari, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, assembled at Gadkari's residence in New Delhi on Friday to give a major push to projects for the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region in Uttar Pradesh. “The road projects given the nod at the meeting will cost about ₹15,000 crore,” said a senior government functionary.
-
Govt bonanza for SC, general category students preparing for Civil Services mains
Scheduled Caste and general category candidates, who have passed the preliminary examination of Civil Services 2022, can prepare for the mains from any reputed coaching institutes in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Delhi the cost of which will be borne by the Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.
-
2 arrested in Kalyan ATM theft case; main accused still at large
In the Kalyan ATM theft case, two persons were arrested by the police. They were involved in the ATM theft that occurred in Kharghar on June 11. The police team also recovered ₹20 lakh cash from the accused. However, the main accused behind the multiple ATM thefts are still at large. According to police officials, the main gang leader chooses youngsters who are well versed in technology for the job.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics