BKU stages protest against Agnipath scheme in western Uttar Pradesh

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders and activists marched in different districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Fridayagainst the Central government’s new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The activists handed over memorandums to officials, demanding withdrawal of the scheme.

BKU chief Naresh Tikait led the march from Mahaveer Chowk to the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India through officials.

The protestors said that the new scheme was against the interest of youths and it will deprive most of them of the opportunity to serve the country as soldiers for a longer period.

Yogesh Sharma, BKU’s Muzaffarnagar district president, accompanied Naresh Tikait. He said the BKU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the scheme.

In Meerut, BKU leaders and supporters led by the union’s divisional president Guddu Pradhan took out a procession and handed over a memorandum to district magistrate Deepak Meena.

Guddu Pradhan accused the government of imposing its schemes on the country. He said three contentious farm laws were brought without discussion in 2020 (they were repealed in late 2021) and now the Agnipath scheme was “imposed on the country”.

BKU leaders and activists also staged protests against the Agnipath scheme in other districts of the region on Friday.