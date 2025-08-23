Search
Blacklisted Thai woman caught with three passports at Lucknow airport

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 04:42 am IST

The woman, who was blacklisted and deported in March, re-entered India illegally via the Raxaul border on July 31 using a forged passport, officials said

Blacklisted previously for flying with counterfeit travel documents, a Thai woman was caught again at Lucknow’s Amausi airport on Thursday, officials said. This time, Thongfun Chaifa alias Darin Chokthanapat was apprehended with three passports.

(For representation)
Police officials said Chaifa was previously caught by immigration officials in Lucknow in March, but was released and no FIR was filed.

This time, however, a case under relevant sections of the BNS and Sections 14(b) and 14(c) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, was filed against her. A probe revealed that she was in possession of multiple forged documents—three passports, two Thai IDs and boarding passes.

Sarojini Nagar SHO Rajdev Ram Prajapati said an FIR was lodged and an investigation into the case was going on. The police were investigating the reasons behind her regular visit to India with fake passports and IDs, he added.

The woman, blacklisted and deported in March, re-entered India illegally via the Raxaul border on July 31, using a forged passport, officials added. Also, Lucknow resident Jaswinder Singh was detained with her. He is accused of orchestrating a fake passport operation with the help of individuals Navendu Mittal and Shuvendu Nigam.

Chaifa was reportedly attempting to flee the country when she was nabbed on Thursday.

