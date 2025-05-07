Blackouts, sirens today: UP cities brace for civil defence exercise

LUCKNOW All districts of UP are in preparedness for the mega exercise as India braces for the nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday (May 7). Originally, as per the union government’s list, only 14 districts and some other places in UP — most of them known for their important defence establishments-- were to undertake the drill, but the UP government extended the exercise to all 75 districts, said officials. Officials in Lucknow prepare for siren activation and blackout procedures, on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Strategically important because of Taj Mahal and a prominent air base at Kheria, Agra is all set for the mock drill on Wednesday. District magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari has urged civilians not to panic and actively participate in the drill.

Agra had faced bombardment by enemy planes in the 1971 war and the Taj Mahal was covered by a black cloth as a safety measure during the war. Kheria is a strategic location for the Indian Air Force base also having a paratroopers’ training school.

The Mathura Refinery and Strike One unit of the Indian Army add to the sensitivity of Mathura. “As part of the mock drill, blackout will take place at 8 pm. After the signal from the air force station, an electric siren will be blown in peculiar high and low tone marking the red signal. All lights will be switched off for 2 to 4 minutes,” said Bangari.

Bareilly’s Trishul Airbase, a key IAF hub under the Central Air Command, strengthens national defence with its squadron of advanced Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters and HAL Dhruv helicopters. Its strategic location and Asia’s largest underground hangar enable rapid response and secure aircraft operations, enhancing India’s military readiness.

The district administration is focusing on ensuring the drill also reaches the village level.

Bareilly will observe a district-wide blackout from 8 pm to 8:10 pm on Wednesday. DM and civil defence controller Avinash Singh urged residents to switch off all lights, inverters, and avoid using flashlights or mobile torches during this time, according to a PTI report.

A rehearsal was held at the police lines area in Lucknow, where a simulated bomb blast was enacted. Security forces swiftly responded, taking positions and managing a staged public panic to demonstrate real-time preparedness.

Amarnath Mishra, chief warden of civil defence, informed that around 200 volunteers participated in the drill. On Wednesday, around 1200 volunteers of Civil Defence are expected to participate in the drill.

All departments like district administration, police, health department, fire brigade, NDRF, SDRF and civil defence will display their strength together in the mock drill - ‘Operation Abhay’. to be conducted at Cantonment High School, said officials.

A rehearsal of the proposed mock drill was held on Tuesday, they added.

The siren will be sounded at 7 pm and there will be a blackout.

“In line with the instructions of the central government, citizens will be given training to deal with every situation,” said Harshika Singh, district magistrate in charge of Prayagraj.

Deputy controller, civil defence, Neeraj Mishra said, “The civil defence team is fully prepared. Our 700 volunteers are continuously working in the field. We will train personnel of 12 emergency departments so that they are prepared for any situation. We will also make people aware of different sounds of siren and their meaning.”

In Meerut, district administration and civil defence corps carried out preparations for large-scale mock drill on Wednesday.

A coordination meeting was held at the town hall with the Civil Defense Corps, where ADM (city) Brajesh Singh outlined guidelines provided by the MHA. Deputy controller of the Civil Defense Corps, Ravindra Pratap, briefed attendees on the meaning of various siren signals designed to alert the public during different stages of a possible air raid. “If a siren with fluctuating pitch is heard, it indicates a possible Pakistani air strike that could target Meerut. A steady-pitched siren means the threat has passed,” Pratap explained.

Currently, six sirens have been installed at key locations. The mock drill will take place across various public locations on Wednesday, including colleges, railway stations, bus stands, and Vikas Bhawan. While daytime drills will be conducted at educational institutions, a blackout has been scheduled after 7 pm.

Varanasi’s deputy controller, Civil Defence, Jeetendra Dev Singh held a meeting with 616 wardens, including six divisional wardens and one deputy chief warden, regarding the mock drill.

He said, “We are fully prepared for the mock drill. It will be carried out at various locations in the district under supervision of top officials.”

Gorakhpur district administration, in collaboration with the IAF and civil defence authorities, has finalized arrangements for a large-scale mock drill.

The exercise will be led by district magistrate Krishna Karunesh, with active participation from public representatives. They will take on the role of civilians to demonstrate the importance of public cooperation in emergency scenarios.

A civil defence mock drill to assess preparedness for exigencies will be conducted at multiple locations across Kanpur on Wednesday. The district is home to several vital installations including an IAF station, a base repair depot, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Central Ordnance Depot, seven ordnance factories, the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).