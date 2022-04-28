Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Blistering heatwave to continue in UP, Prayagraj hottest in country
Blistering heatwave to continue in UP, Prayagraj hottest in country

Prayagraj sizzles at 45.9 degrees Celsius while the state capital records the hottest day since 2019 at 43.8
Youngsters play in the waters of Sangam to beat the scorching Sun on season’s hottest day in Prayagraj on Thursday . The city recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9 degree Celsius, the highest in Uttar Pradesh and 5 degrees above normal during the day as per the Indian Meteorological department. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
Youngsters play in the waters of Sangam to beat the scorching Sun on season's hottest day in Prayagraj on Thursday . The city recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9 degree Celsius, the highest in Uttar Pradesh and 5 degrees above normal during the day as per the Indian Meteorological department.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh is firmly in the grip of a heatwave, with Prayagraj recording the maximum day temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Thursday.

According to the MeT department, there will be no respite for the next few days, and the maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 43 to 45 degrees Celsius in some of the cities in Uttar Pradesh. It will be a few notches lower at around 40-43 degrees Celsius in most parts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

Issuing a heatwave warning, the MeT department predicted that the maximum temperatures could rise further by 2 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state in the next two days.

Lucknow recorded the season’s hottest day since 2019, with the temperature soaring to 43.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.6 degrees above normal.

Last year, the state capital witnessed the hottest day on April 29 when the temperature was recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius. In 2020 the maximum temperature recorded in Lucknow was 38.8 on April 13, and on April 30, 2019, the mercury soared to 44.6 degrees.

The highest temperature recorded in Apri is Lucknow 45 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 30, 1999.

The MeT department is predicting the maximum temperature to be around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will stay around 23 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to a forecast issued.

State MeT director JP Gupta said, “There will be no respite as there is no change in the weather pattern.”

Prayagraj recorded the maximum day temperature in the country with the mercury touching 45.9 degrees mark, 5 degrees above normal. Sangam city was followed by Kanpur at 45.8 degrees and Agra at 45.6 degrees. The mercury in Jhansi touched 45.5 degrees Celsius, in Varanasi, it was 44.5, Aligarh and Sultanpur recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Increase fluid intake: experts

Health experts suggest increasing fluid intake, especially during the day to counter the impact of the heat and prevent heat strokes.

Impact

Ways to counter heatwave

