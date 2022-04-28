Blistering heatwave to continue in UP, Prayagraj hottest in country
Uttar Pradesh is firmly in the grip of a heatwave, with Prayagraj recording the maximum day temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Thursday.
According to the MeT department, there will be no respite for the next few days, and the maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 43 to 45 degrees Celsius in some of the cities in Uttar Pradesh. It will be a few notches lower at around 40-43 degrees Celsius in most parts of Western Uttar Pradesh.
Issuing a heatwave warning, the MeT department predicted that the maximum temperatures could rise further by 2 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state in the next two days.
Lucknow recorded the season’s hottest day since 2019, with the temperature soaring to 43.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.6 degrees above normal.
Last year, the state capital witnessed the hottest day on April 29 when the temperature was recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius. In 2020 the maximum temperature recorded in Lucknow was 38.8 on April 13, and on April 30, 2019, the mercury soared to 44.6 degrees.
The highest temperature recorded in Apri is Lucknow 45 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 30, 1999.
The MeT department is predicting the maximum temperature to be around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will stay around 23 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to a forecast issued.
State MeT director JP Gupta said, “There will be no respite as there is no change in the weather pattern.”
Prayagraj recorded the maximum day temperature in the country with the mercury touching 45.9 degrees mark, 5 degrees above normal. Sangam city was followed by Kanpur at 45.8 degrees and Agra at 45.6 degrees. The mercury in Jhansi touched 45.5 degrees Celsius, in Varanasi, it was 44.5, Aligarh and Sultanpur recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius.
Health experts suggest increasing fluid intake, especially during the day to counter the impact of the heat and prevent heat strokes.
-
LDA proposal to raze illegal buildings by using explosives turned down
LUCKNOW The state government has turned down the Lucknow Development Authority's proposal for demolishing illegal constructions by controlled explosions using dynamites. The LDA had forwarded a proposal to the state government in this regard but due to security concerns and high cost, it was turned down by the government, stated officials. LDA chief engineer Indu Shekhar Singh stated that companies charge ₹400-500 per sq feet for demolishing a building.
-
Soon, enjoy meals at ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ at Prayagraj Junction
The Prayagraj division of North Central Railways is planning to set up a 'Rail Coach Restaurant' at Prayagraj Junction where people can enjoy scrumptious meals sitting inside a refurbished rail wagon. “A decommissioned coach would be leased out to a vendor and a space would also be provided, perhaps towards the avenue number 4 on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction,” said public relation officer, Prayagraj Division, Amit Singh.
-
HC seeks reply from nagar nigam on shortage of potable water in areas of Prayagraj
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to file a reply (counter affidavit) indicating the condition of supply of potable water in Civil Lines ward of Prayagraj. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Shailendra said there was acute water shortage in ward number 29 that covers Civil Lines area of the city. Further, the water which is being supplied in the aforesaid area was unhygienic.
-
At 1,490, Delhi continues to log over 1,000 new Covid cases; sees 2 deaths
With yet another spike in single-day caseload, Delhi's active Covid-19 tally has shot up to 5,250. On Wednesday, the active case count was recorded at 4,832. Fresh recoveries, meanwhile, maintained its upward swing with as many as 1,070 patients recuperating from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, fresh recoveries stood at 1,042.
-
State plans to hire new developers to execute stalled slum revamp projects
Approximately 40,000 families in the 520 stalled slum revamp projects across Mumbai may heave a sigh of relief as the Maharashtra government plans to appoint new developers to execute them. The majority of the families are waiting for houses in redeveloped buildings. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority had in 1996 started a redevelopment scheme. Speaking at a real estate seminar, Housing minister Jitendra Awhad blamed builders for constructing exclusive community enclaves in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics