Bodies of young couple found hanging in Rae Bareli, kin claim foul play

The bodies of a young lover couple were found hanging from a tree near a brick kiln under Gurubakshganj police station of Rae Bareli on Monday.

Police said the spot examination and circumstances hinted towards suicide though the family members of the youth alleged foul play behind the incident.

Police said, the woman was identified as resident of Unnao and is believed to be the sister-in-law (wife’s sister) of the youth’s elder brother while the youth, in early 20s, hailed from a village of Khero police station limits in Rae Bareli.

Police claimed that the youth were in a relationship before the woman got married to another man around a year ago.

Police claimed the youth had left his house on a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon and had visited his sister’s place in Chandrawal, Rae Bareli where he left his motorcycle. The police said the woman was also missing from her house from Sunday morning.

Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the action will be taken according to its findings. He said the woman’s husband, who works in Punjab, has been informed about the incident