Body-worn cameras, drone add muscle to Banda jail security

Intensifying the security measures at Banda jail that is currently housing BSP MLA and don Mukhtar Ansari, the state prison administration and reform services department has added two more weapons — body-worn cameras and drone— in its arsenal, said director general (DG) of prisons, Anand Kumar here on Thursday.

The DG said the drone as well as the five body-worn cameras have been made operational from Thursday itself.

“We do not want to leave any lacunae in security of the Banda jail,” he said.

He said the body-worn cameras will be randomly allotted to different jail personnel daily to keep vigil on activities in different parts of the prison. Besides, the drone will be used to keep aerial vigil and alert the personnel present on duty, he added.

He said all these cameras have been integrated with central command centre being set-up at the prison headquarters in Lucknow. On Thursday, Kumar himself monitored the functioning of over 25 CCTVs cameras installed at different parts of the Banda jail.

Ansari is lodged in barrack number 16 of the Banda jail after being brought to UP from Punjab’s Rupnagar prison by road early on Wednesday morning. Ansari’s return to Banda jail is in compliance with a March 26 Supreme Court order directing his transfer to UP where he faces trials in several criminal cases.

Notably, as many as 30 PAC personnel are deployed at the jail entrance to ensure tight security outside the gate.

Apart from a jailer and two deputy jailers already posted at Banda jail, two more deputy jailers have been deployed there to enhance security measures. Besides, the number of head warders and warders has been increased for internal security of the jail. A city magistrate rank officer has been made superintendent in-charge of the jail for daily review of security measures.