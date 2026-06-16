Bomb scare at Lko’s Aishbagh rly station turns out to be hoax, passenger held

A bomb threat reported aboard the Thiruvananthapuram-Gorakhpur Raptisagar Express at Aishbagh railway station on Tuesday morning led to a security response, which later turned out to be a hoax allegedly linked to a passenger upset over not getting a seat in the crowded train.

Representational image (Sourced)

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Following the alert, local police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and other security agencies reached the station and launched a full search operation. Security teams immediately inspected all coaches of the train and checked passengers as part of the routine safety protocol.

“A detailed search was carried out across the entire rake and no explosive material or suspicious object was found during the operation,” Lucknow police said in a statement. Police also confirmed that all safety procedures were followed during the inspection process.

According to police, the alleged threat was later traced to a passenger identified as Saini Jackie, 26, a resident of Telangana. SHO Bazarkhala Brijesh Singh said during questioning it was found that the passenger allegedly spread the false bomb rumour after failing to get a seat in the overcrowded train.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident caused panic among passengers at the station and briefly affected normal train movement as security checks were conducted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident caused panic among passengers at the station and briefly affected normal train movement as security checks were conducted. {{/usCountry}}

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After completing the search, authorities declared the train safe and allowed it to proceed on its route. Police said the situation remained under control throughout the operation and no untoward incident was reported.

“The GRP has taken the accused into custody and is questioning him. Legal action is being taken against him for allegedly spreading false information and causing public alarm,” the statement added.

The train later departed Aishbagh station at 11.30 am, running over an hour behind schedule due to the security checks.