Boy subjected to superstitious rituals for four days after death in UP's Hathras

A 10-year-old boy from Hasayan village in Hathras district, who died on the night of Diwali on Monday, was subjected to superstitious rituals for four days until Friday, when police were informed. The child's body was then sent for post-mortem examination.

Girish Chand Gautam, in-charge of Hasayan police station, said the body was sent for post-mortem examination on Friday after authorities received information about the incident.

The boy, Kapil, son of farmer Narendra Kumar, was asleep at home on Monday night when he was bitten by a snake. He was taken to a local doctor, who declared him dead.

Instead of performing last rites, the family reportedly consulted a tantrik and carried out occult practices from Tuesday to Friday. The rituals included placing Kapil's body under a heap of cow dung and repeatedly striking his legs with bushes, in the hope that he would revive.