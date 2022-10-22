Brace yourself for rising air pollution during festival, advise docs

With festivals nearing, the doctors have advised people vulnerable to respiratory problems to brace themselves to beat the allergen levels that may rise in the coming few days.

“People with known diagnosis of respiratory illness such as asthma, should particularly be regular with prescribed medicines including inhaler,” said Prof Rajiv Garg, senior faculty, department of pulmonary medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

He said among vulnerable groups, there are different people. “Those who have had known diagnosis for respiratory illness are the first group while those who have had covid in the past come second in the list. Pregnant women who have had covid and elderly also fall in the vulnerable group.”

“In the next two days, the people falling in vulnerable groups should be prepared for the intake of allergy triggering agents including chemicals from fire crackers and pollen in the atmosphere,” said Prof Garg.

“If someone is prescribed inhaler, they should use it regularly as prescribed or upgrade usage under medical advice. The same may be downgraded under medical guidance post festivities,” said Prof Garg.

Among elderly and pregnant women the use of mask can help to a great extent. “Using mask will ensure that allergens do not enter the nose or mouth. Since fire crackers have chemicals of PM10 category, they can enter the respiratory tract and trigger allergy resulting in coughing and breathing problem,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“Also the patients who have suffered from covid, can ensure they wear mask to keep away particulate matter and allergens,” said Prof Garg.

Doctors advised stock of medicine particularly used during emergency or distress should be maintained.