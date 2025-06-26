Brahmos, Akash missiles tested on Pak, trusted by world: Yogi

GHAZIABAD Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lauded the role of Ghaziabad-based Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in providing equipment to the defence sector, saying various components were supplied for the BrahMos missiles that were tested on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and minister of state for science and technology (independent charge) Jitendra Singh laid the foundation stone of CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad on Thursday. (Sakib Ali /HT Photo)

“The defence sector is expanding, and UP has six nodes of the Defence Industrial corridor. The Lucknow node has started producing BrahMos missiles. Many of its components are being procured from institutions like the CEL. During Operation Sindoor, we successfully tested Akash and BrahMos missiles against Pakistan. Both these missiles are now ‘Pakistan-tested’ and trusted worldwide. This shows our strength,” said Adityanath.

The BrahMos missiles were used by Indian defence forces to launch precision strikes at military establishments in Pakistan, while Akash missiles were used as part of India’s air defence system.

The CM was in Ghaziabad to attend the foundation-stone laying ceremony of a new greenfield data centre at CEL in Sahibabad. The event coincided with the golden jubilee celebration of CEL. Adityanath was joined by Union minister of state (independent charge) Jitendra Singh, state IT minister Sunil Kumar Sharma and state social welfare minister Asim Arun.

Jitendra Singh, along with CM Adityanath, laid the foundation stone for the new data centre.

“At one point in time, CEL faced uncertainty and was even put on the list for disinvestment. But it is now a mini ratna company, a success story, in line with PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India). CEL is working for different sectors like railways, defence, etc, and also for renewable energy, while showing the path of innovation,” the CM said.

Speaking during the event, the CM also said that Uttar Pradesh will generate 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2027, with CEL playing a key role in this mission.

Singh said CEL has its legacy and the company invented the first solar cell back in 1970, and now, 50 years later, it is about to set up a green data centre.

He also announced that the country’s first quantum computing data centre will soon be established in Greater Noida. In addition, a biotechnology park will be set up near Lucknow, and a two or three-day startup conclave is planned for August.

Officials at CEL said the green data centre will boost digital infrastructure momentum by creating skilled jobs, promoting local innovation, and attracting startups, enterprises, and government users.