Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bribery arrests in Prayagraj division jump to 29 this year

ByKenneth John, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 05:20 am IST

“People have begun to raise their voice when government employees demand money for legitimate work,” a vigilance department official said. “Complaints are reaching our teams more frequently, enabling us to take swift action.”

Arrests of government employees caught taking bribes have jumped sharply in Prayagraj division, climbing from 11 in 2023 and 24 in 2024 to 29 this year, according to data from the vigilance and anti-corruption organisation, Uttar Pradesh Police.

Representational image (Sourced)
Representational image (Sourced)

Officials say the increase reflects growing public awareness rather than just rising corruption.

Across Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Kaushambi districts, 29 officials and employees were allegedly caught red-handed accepting bribes in the past 12 months.

“People have begun to raise their voice when government employees demand money for legitimate work,” a vigilance department official said. “Complaints are reaching our teams more frequently, enabling us to take swift action.”

On December 9, an anti-corruption team arrested a junior assistant at the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) office while allegedly accepting 8,000. The arrest triggered chaos as several PDA employees allegedly attacked the vigilance team in an attempt to free the accused.

Civil Lines police have registered a case against 40 to 50 personnel based on a complaint by the anti-corruption team and are working to identify the attackers.

This year, the anti-corruption team arrested 14 employees across the division, while the vigilance department arrested 15. In 2024, there were 24 arrests, 13 by anti-corruption and 11 by vigilance. The 2023 figure stood at 11, with anti-corruption nabbing seven officials and vigilance four.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Bribery arrests in Prayagraj division jump to 29 this year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Arrests of government employees for bribery in Prayagraj division surged to 29 this year, reflecting heightened public awareness rather than just escalating corruption, according to Uttar Pradesh Police data. In a recent incident, a junior assistant was caught accepting Rs 8,000, leading to chaos as colleagues attempted to intervene. Previous years saw 11 arrests in 2023 and 24 in 2024.