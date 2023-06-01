Several injured in Aligarh group clash

Agra Several people were injured in brick-batting between two groups during celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar in Madrak area in Aligarh on Wednesday, police said. The clash broke out when two groups belonging to the same community started arguing during a bike rally on the occasion, the police said. SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani in Samastipur Keerat village in Aligarh on Wednesday. (HT)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani rushed to the spot along with force. Additional force was called in to restore peace.

“We got information of a clash between two groups (from the same community) in Samastipur Keerat village. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob, restoring peace,” said the SSP

“One person has been injured but is safe and hospitalised. Those creating nuisance are being identified and will face legal action,” he said.

However, sources revealed that about six people were feared injured. The motor cycle rally was taken out without prior permission and members of another caste objected to it. As the argument escalated, both parties started hurling brickbats at one another, injuring several people, they added.

The situation was normalized after heavy police force was deployed in the area. Circle officer (Iglas Circle) of Aligarh, Vishal Chaudhary said that a case would be registered on receiving a complaint. (With PTI input)