Bride shot dead in Mathura village, jilted lover arrested

Agra A bride was shot dead by a jilted lover during the marriage ceremony in a village in Mathura district on Thursday night. The 21-year-old woman died on the spot. The accused was arrested on Friday.

The incident took place in Mubarakpur when arrangements were being made for the marriage of Kajal (21). The ‘barat’ had come from NOIDA and ‘jaimal’ (exchange of garlands) had taken place.

The bride was taken inside the house to prepare for later rituals but the accused entered the house and fired at her from close range. The bride died on the spot. Panic gripped the gathering and the accused managed to flee..

“A case was registered on the complaint of the woman’s father,” said superintendent of police (rural) Mathura Sirish Chand.

“The accused, identified as Aneesh (22) from the same village was arrested on Friday. The body was sent for post mortem examination,” he said. Police did not disclose much about the reason behind the killing but the villagers said the accused killed her on account of unrequited love.