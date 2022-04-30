Bride shot dead in Mathura village, jilted lover arrested
Agra A bride was shot dead by a jilted lover during the marriage ceremony in a village in Mathura district on Thursday night. The 21-year-old woman died on the spot. The accused was arrested on Friday.
The incident took place in Mubarakpur when arrangements were being made for the marriage of Kajal (21). The ‘barat’ had come from NOIDA and ‘jaimal’ (exchange of garlands) had taken place.
The bride was taken inside the house to prepare for later rituals but the accused entered the house and fired at her from close range. The bride died on the spot. Panic gripped the gathering and the accused managed to flee..
“A case was registered on the complaint of the woman’s father,” said superintendent of police (rural) Mathura Sirish Chand.
“The accused, identified as Aneesh (22) from the same village was arrested on Friday. The body was sent for post mortem examination,” he said. Police did not disclose much about the reason behind the killing but the villagers said the accused killed her on account of unrequited love.
-
Shivpal flays Akhilesh over Azam languishing in jail
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Yadav on Friday flayed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying “the history of SP has always been of struggle, but it is not visible. The party should have taken an agitational route for release of its jailed leader Azam Khan.” He suggested a 'movement', under the leadership of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), to getits jailed leader Azam Khanm released. Akhilesh had said that if Shivpal wanted to join BJP, he should join.
-
Ludhiana: Heatstroke advisory issued amid soaring temperatures
As mercury soared to a record high of 43.2C in Ludhiana on Friday, the district health department issued a heatwave alert and advised residents to remain indoors during the peak hours of 12 pm to 4 pm amid high risk of heatstroke. Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), said that such high temperatures can trigger heatstrokes.
-
Uttar Pradesh power crisis set to ease from tomorrow
The severe power crisis in Uttar Pradesh may start easing from May 1 with the UP Power Corporation Ltd having made arrangements for purchase of additional electricity from different sources to bridge the demand-supply gap, energy department officials said. They also said the power deficit in UP was still only less than 8% compared 20% in Jharkhand, 16.9% in Rajasthan, 16.9% in Haryana, 16.7% in Punjab and 9.3% in Bihar.
-
Mumbai wakes up to warmest April morning in a decade
Mumbai: Amid an ongoing heatwave in other parts of the state, Mumbai on Friday experienced its warmest April morning in a decade, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.8 degrees Celsius (three degrees above normal), up from 25.8 degrees Celsius a day prior. Friday's maximum was the lowest reading in nine days. “The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34 to 35 degrees Celsius over the next week,” head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre in Mumbai, Jayanta Sarkar added.
-
Pansare murder case: Court rejects discharge application of Tawade, Andure
Additional sessions judge Kolhapur BD Shelke has dismissed the discharge application filed by accused Virendrasingh Sharadchandra Tawade and Sachin Prakashrao Andure under Section 227 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for discharge in connection with rationalist Govind Pansare murder case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics