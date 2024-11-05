Bring BJP to power in J’khand to ‘bulldoze’ mafia: Yogi at poll rally

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of “patronising mafia” and urged people to vote for the BJP, which would “bulldoze” them. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath being presented with a handmade portrait of himself during a public meeting for Jharkhand assembly elections, at Barkagaon, in Hazaribagh on Tuesday. (ANI Phot)

“The coalition is patronising mafia in sectors such as land, sand, forest, mining and liquor in Jharkhand. Like UP, bring the BJP to power in Jharkhand to bulldoze mafia,” the CM said as he kicked off his election campaign in Jharkhand by addressing rallies in Koderma, Barkatha, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Potka, and Jugsalai.

Adityanath called upon voters not be divided in the name of caste, region and language, emphasising that they show their united strength in the poll.

Hitting out at JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government, Adityanath warned people of potential demographic shift in Jharkhand amid rising Rohingya infiltration. “Those who divide in the name of caste are the same people who will not stand by you in times of crisis. Since 1947, Congress has inflicted wounds on the country; RJD did the same in Bihar, and JMM in Jharkhand,” he said.

“The growing Rohingya infiltration in Jharkhand is changing the state’s demography. If this continues, those who are blocking processions today may not allow the sound of bells and conches in homes tomorrow. History has shown that whenever we are divided along caste, regional, or linguistic lines, we have suffered greatly,” he emphasised.

Expressing concern over the Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration in Jharkhand, he said the audacity of these elements is seen when they resort to stone-pelting on Maa Durga and Ram Navami processions during festivals. “This was scenario in UP before 2017, but now, those who attempt such acts face strict consequences. Now, there is neither curfew nor unrest in UP; there is absolute peace,” he added.

The UP CM emphasized that just as stone-pelters were tackled in Kashmir, Naxalism would be eradicated from Jharkhand with a BJP government in power. Before 2017, stone pelters disrupted festivals in UP under political protection, but now, with a crackdown on the mafia, such elements have either left UP or embarked “on a journey to hell”, said Adityanath.

Adityanath also alleged, “Like Aurangzeb looted the country’s wealth and destroyed temples, the JMM-led coalition and its ministers, including Alamgir Alam, looted Jharkhand’s people.” He said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May arrested the personal secretary of Alam, along with the Congress leader’s domestic help, after recovering crores of rupees in cash from a flat linked to them.

The BJP is the only party that can “guarantee the country’s security and pride, women’s empowerment and employment to youths,” he said.

Adityanath alleged that the Congress “created obstacles” in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, as soon as the people entrusted Narendra Modi with the nation’s leadership and formed a BJP government in UP, a 500-year-old issue was resolved, he added.

“Ram Lalla now sits in that temple after 500 years and Ram temple consecration has paved the way for Mathura and other temples,” he added.

Speaking on national security, the CM highlighted India’s strengthened stance under the BJP government. “During Congress’s rule, China would trespass into our territory; today, their forces are retreating as the Indian army holds strong patrols. Pakistan, too, trembles at India’s name. They now express their fears openly at the UN, saying they need protection from a potential Indian attack. We need a government that instills fear in our enemies,” he said.

Highlighting the transformation in UP, Adityanath said before 2017, mafias roamed freely with pride, but since the bulldozers began their work, even the most notorious fled UP.