Broom, rope, belt: Household items turned tools of torture in 4-year-old’s death in Lucknow

The alleged torture of four-year-old boy in Lucknow’s Chowk area has taken a more chilling turn after police recovered several household objects suspected to have been used to assault the child. The four-year-old died on Thursday under suspicious circumstances. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

During the investigation, Chowk police recovered a broom, floor wiper, vegetable-cutting knife, a scale, a belt and a rope from the house of the accused, the child’s father Bhishm Kharbanda and stepmother Ragini, in Lajpat Nagar. Investigators believe the objects may have been used repeatedly to beat the child.

The recoveries assume significance as the post-mortem examination revealed 18 injury marks and multiple fractures on the minor’s body, suggesting sustained physical abuse before his death. Police officials said the nature of the injuries indicated that the child may have been subjected to repeated assaults using different objects.

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“The items recovered from the house include a broom, wiper, belt, rope, a scale and a kitchen knife. These have been seized as part of the investigation and will be examined further,” said Chowk Police station SHO Nagesh Upadhay.

The four-year-old died on Thursday under suspicious circumstances. Based on a complaint filed by the child’s maternal grandmother, Chowk police registered a murder case against the couple. Both were taken into custody for questioning and later arrested after the post-mortem findings indicated severe physical abuse.

According to relatives, the boy had been living with his maternal family in Unnao after the death of his mother, Swati, in April 2022. The child was handed over to his father in August 2025 following a court order.

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Meanwhile, the incident has triggered anger among local residents in the Chowk neighbourhood. On Saturday, when police brought the accused couple to the house for reconstruction of the crime scene, several residents gathered outside and raised slogans against them. Police personnel had to manage the crowd and escort the accused out of the area amid heavy tension.

Family members have alleged that after taking custody, the father and stepmother frequently assaulted the child and tried to hide injury marks by making him wear full-sleeved clothes and a cap even during the summer months.

“The recovered items have been taken into custody as evidence and will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation,” the SHO added. Officials added that further questioning of the accused is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the child’s death.