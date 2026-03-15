Commercial LPG crisis eases partially in Lucknow, but small vendors still wait

Restaurants and hotels in Lucknow got a measure of relief as commercial LPG cylinder supplies began trickling back after days of disruption that squeezed the city’s food and hospitality sector. Indian Oil Corporation and gas agency representatives said on Saturday that nearly 20% of commercial cylinder supply has been restored in the first phase of distribution. Representational image (File photo)

Around 2,000 commercial LPG cylinders were released on priority to restaurants, hotels and large food establishments in the initial step, aimed at stabilising the hospitality and food service sector, which has been under severe pressure due to the shortage, officials said.

Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head for Uttar Pradesh at Indian Oil Corporation, said distribution has begun in a structured manner. “The first step towards normalcy in commercial cylinder supply has been taken. Distribution has been carried out based on the importance and operational needs of businesses,” he said.

For hundreds of small vendors across the city, though, the wait for commercial LPG cylinders and a return to normal business continues.

Manish Gupta, owner of a popular hotel and food service chain, said even limited availability was a major relief. “The supply is getting back. Even partial supply is a big relief for us,” he said, adding that restaurants had been forced to adjust menus and reduce operations during the shortage.

Another restaurant chain owner noted that while the situation was improving, business still faced challenges. “Yes, the first step toward normalcy has been taken, but the business is still under pressure,” he said, adding that supply uncertainty continued to affect daily planning.

While larger restaurants are beginning to see relief, small food vendors and street stall operators are still waiting for cylinders.

In Chatori Gali, Avinash Kumar, who serves soya chap, said he has been forced to run his stall on a traditional coal stove. “We are still working on coal for survival because the gas cylinder has not arrived yet,” he said.

Haris Khan, who runs a biryani stall in the Chowk area, said he is still waiting for his delivery. “I have not received the cylinder yet. Right now I am cooking using wood and a large induction stove,” he said, noting these alternatives are slower and more expensive.