Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Brother of accused in Umesh Pal case found dead in Kaushambi

Brother of accused in Umesh Pal case found dead in Kaushambi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 09, 2023 10:48 PM IST

His stomach was partially bitten off by animals while there were injury marks on other parts of the body. But the exact cause of his death could be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination, say cops

PRAYAGRAJ The brother of Sabir, 40, one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder on February 24, was found dead on the banks of Ganga in Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district on Thursday morning. No blood was found on the spot, but circumstances suggested that Zakir, 45, was murdered and his body dumped at a deserted spot, said police.

Locals spotted the body on the river bank near Mehmadpur village (Pic for representation)
Locals spotted the body on the river bank near Mehmadpur village (Pic for representation)

His stomach was partially eaten by animals while there were injury marks on other parts of the body. But the exact cause of his death could be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination, said cops.

Locals spotted the body on the river bank near Mehmadpur village. It was later identified as that of Mohd Zakir, a native of Mariadih village, Prayagraj.

Zakir’s uncle Shamsuddin and other members of the family reached the mortuary and confirmed his identity. They informed the police that Zakir was in jail in connection with the murder of his wife and was recently released on bail. He was in depression, they added.

Investigations revealed that Zakir had reached his sister’s home in Kaushambi on February 21. On February 27, he left for his home in Mariadih, but was missing since then. His kin raised suspicion that he was murdered but did not name anyone. Police officials said Zakir was also involved in criminal activities. Ramesh Patel, SHO, Kokhraj police station said the body had been sent for autopsy and investigations were on into the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out