Will decide on joining govts after polls in four states: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said her party will take a call on joining governments after upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana to ensure ‘balance of power’ and to work for the welfare of the deprived. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

Assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November this year in the four states as well as Mizoram. The BSP chief reviewed her party’s preparations for the assembly election in the four states in a meeting held at BSP central office in Delhi on Tuesday. Addressing the party leaders and office bearers, she expressed concern over the defection of party MLAs.

She said the BSP had emerged as a balance of power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh by winning seats in consecutive assembly elections there.

But the parties opposed to the BSP and the power hungry used various tricks to lure the party MLAs to form governments, she alleged. “It is betrayal of the people’s mandate and harms the BSP movement,” she added.

The BSP has been working in the four states for social change and economic emancipation of the weaker sections with spreading the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, Mayawati added.

“To emerge as a balance of power in these states, the BSP can join the government. It can work for the welfare of the dalits, backwards and check their oppression, exploitation and injustice,” she said.

“The weaker sections and religious minorities residing in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana can get benefit of their Constitutional rights only when an alliance government compelled to work for the welfare of the people and not a government that is strong and egoistic comes to power,” she said.

Earlier, the BSP chief had announced that her party would align neither with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The BSP will go solo in the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, she had said.