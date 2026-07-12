BSP does not indulge in politics of deceit, says Mayawati

A day after Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad attacked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati over organising a protest in the Meerut Dalit girl murder case, Mayawati said, the BSP, unlike the opposition parties and the Dalit organisations, does not indulge in politics of deceit and fraud, nor does it shed crocodile tears or change its colour for narrow selfish interests but rather works for the true benefit and welfare of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, Muslims and other religious minorities, as well as for the upper caste poor. The BSP is the only Ambedkarite party in the country that is completely free from all political gimmicks, says BSP chief. (HT file)

In a press statement on Saturday, she said: “It is well known that the BSP, unlike other parties, does not believe in using protests, road blockades, uproar, vandalism of government and private properties, violent incidents and misleading the public through baseless promises and false propaganda etc to further its political and electoral interests.”

“The BSP is the only Ambedkarite party in the country that is completely free from all political and electoral gimmicks. By following the principle and policy of ‘Sarvajana Hitaya and Sarvajana Sukhaya’, it is dedicated to the welfare and well-being of the entire society, especially the poor, labourers, the exploited, the oppressed and the neglected,” Mayawati claimed.

“The four-time BSP-led government in Uttar Pradesh has served the wider public interest, welfare and development, and the ‘rule of law by law’ in matters of crime control and law and order. By following the ideals of Dalit icons, it primarily seeks to achieve the lofty goal of ‘social transformation and economic upliftment’ through the master key of power,” she said.

In view of the upcoming UP assembly polls, seeing the BSP’s influence rapidly growing, it’s natural for opposition parties to harbour resentment and anxiety. They are using their tactics of coercion, bribery, punishment, and discrimination. They are actively engaging in various ways to mislead and misdirect Dalits and other segments of Bahujan society by leveraging certain Dalit organisations and parties,” she said.