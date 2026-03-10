BSP expels western Uttar Pradesh coordinator over alleged induction of criminals

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expelled senior party functionary Vikram Singh, who had been serving as a coordinator for several divisions in western Uttar Pradesh, following allegations that he facilitated the induction of two criminals into the party without informing the leadership. BSP national president Mayawati has long cultivated an image of taking a tough stand against criminals in politics. (FILE PHOTO)

The action was taken after it came to light that Singh allegedly arranged a meeting between the two accused and Mayawati on January 22 and subsequently got them enrolled as BSP members. The development reportedly came to the party chief’s notice after a media report highlighted the issue.

According to party sources, the two men were aspiring to contest the upcoming district panchayat elections on a BSP ticket.

Alongside the disciplinary action, Mayawati also reshuffled organisational responsibilities in western Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow division. Suraj Singh Jatav has been appointed coordinator for Agra and Aligarh divisions, while Zafar Malik has been given charge of the Lucknow division.

Senior leader Munqad Ali’s role in western UP has also been expanded, with responsibility for several divisions including Meerut, Moradabad and Bareilly. Party insiders said Mayawati had been dissatisfied with the functioning of the organisation in western UP for some time. A recent BSP event in Aligarh reportedly witnessed a poor turnout, which had also drawn her displeasure.

Sources said Mayawati met several party leaders from western Uttar Pradesh on Monday, during which complaints were raised about Vikram Singh’s activities. The decision to expel him was taken soon after.

Singh had recently facilitated the induction of Wasim Munne, a resident of Safiyabad Loti village in Meerut’s Mundali police station area. Police records indicate that Munne faces 56 criminal cases across districts, including Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Delhi, Hapur and Meerut, involving charges such as theft, robbery, dacoity, fraud and rioting.

Another entrant allegedly brought into the party by Singh was Sushil Fauji, a resident of Bhadaura village in Meerut’s Rohta police station area. Police describe him as a history-sheeter and gangster with around a dozen criminal cases, including murder and rioting. Investigators said Fauji and his associates were known for activities such as extortion, robbery and intimidation in the region.

Party sources claimed that both men were in talks with Singh regarding possible candidature in district panchayat elections.

Some BSP leaders in the Meerut unit had reportedly objected to their induction at the time, but did not raise the issue openly due to Singh’s influence.

After media reports surfaced about the induction of the two men, they were quickly distanced from the party, reportedly in an attempt to prevent the matter from reaching the BSP chief. However, once Mayawati was informed, she ordered Singh’s removal from the party.

This is not the first time Singh’s decisions have drawn controversy. About four years ago, while serving as Meerut division coordinator, he had facilitated the entry of Meenakshi Singh into the BSP. She had earlier faced allegations in a rape case filed by a woman in Bareilly, who accused Meenakshi Singh and her brother of involvement in the incident.

The controversy had led to her expulsion from the Bharatiya Janata Party, after which Singh reportedly introduced her to Mayawati and arranged her induction into the BSP. At the time, the party chief had reportedly warned him over the issue.

Mayawati has long cultivated an image of taking a tough stand against criminals in politics. During her tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister between 2007 and 2012, she had ordered the arrest of then BSP MP Umakant Yadav after he appeared at her official residence in connection with a land-grabbing case in which a court had awarded a sentence against him.

Party leaders said the latest action reflects the BSP chief’s continuing insistence on strict discipline and control over the party’s organisational decisions.