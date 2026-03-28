BSP meet on March 31 likely to focus on Ambedkar Jayanti event for poll campaign launch

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati will chair a meeting of party leaders and office bearers on Tuesday (March 31) to review preparations for the 2027 assembly election. Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati may address party workers on the occasion. (FILE PHOTO)

The BSP chief is likely to announce the assembly election campaign launch with a show of strength on April 14, Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. While the party will organise programmes in all districts, the main event will be held at Ambedkar Memorial in Lucknow. The BSP chief may address party workers on the occasion.

Akash Anand, national convenor of the BSP, will also attend the meeting. Along with mobilising the party cadre for the assembly polls, he will be entrusted with strengthening the organisation. The BSP plans to hold meetings in various assembly constituencies.

After Akash’s appointment as national convenor in August 2025, Mayawati had announced he will be given important tasks in Uttar Pradesh. With about a year left for the assembly election and rival parties already in election mode, Mayawati is likely to announce responsibilities for Akash regarding the UP assembly elections.

A BSP leader said the party plans to hold Akash’s public meetings in various assembly constituencies. Along with winning youth support, Akash will be expected to counter the emerging challenge from another Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad, the Azad Samaj Party chief.

Akash’s public meetings will commence from West UP, which has a sizable number of Dalit voters in all constituencies and is considered a BSP stronghold.

The Samajwadi Party’s effort to win over Dalits with the PDA formula has also caused unease in the BSP camp.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will kick-start his party’s campaign for the assembly election by addressing a rally in Dadri in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of West UP. Mayawati has already cautioned the party workers about the SP’s plan to make inroads into the BSP support base. She has called upon party leaders to counter the SP plan by organising meetings in Dalit-dominated areas.

Mayawati will also review the working of the committees from the state level to the booth level. She has directed BSP state president Vishwanath Pal to complete constitution of the booth committees by March-end.

Pal is organising meetings in assembly constituencies in Lucknow and neighbouring districts to gear up the party workers for the April 14 event.

“The constitution of a majority of the booth committees has been completed and we will submit our report card to the party chief in the meeting,” he said.