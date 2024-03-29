 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case: CBI court sentences 6 people to life imprisonment - Hindustan Times
BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case: CBI court sentences 6 people to life imprisonment

ByPawan Dixit
Mar 29, 2024 02:38 PM IST

Raju Pal was murdered in broad daylight on January 25, 2005 in Prayagraj while he was on his way back home in a car

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Friday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005, and a four-year prison term to another accused.

Representational image.

Abdul Kavi, Ranjeet Pal, Israr Ahmad, Javed, Gulshan and Abid were sentenced to life imprisonment, and the court also imposed a fine of 50,000 on each of them.

Another accused, Farhaan Ahmad, was awarded a four-year prison term under the stringent Arms Act, along with a fine of 20,000.

Additional district judge Kavita Mishra, who is presiding over the special CBI court, passed the order.

Slain gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were also accused in the sensational murder case. However, both were shot dead on live television in Prayagraj while they were being escorted by the police for a court-mandated medical checkup on April 15, 2023.

Raju Pal was murdered in broad daylight on January 25, 2005 in Prayagraj while he was on his way back home in a car. Advocate Umesh Pal, who was a witness to the incident, was shot dead on February 24, 2023 outside his residence in Prayagraj.

    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

