BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case: CBI court sentences 6 people to life imprisonment

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Friday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005, and a four-year prison term to another accused. Representational image.

Abdul Kavi, Ranjeet Pal, Israr Ahmad, Javed, Gulshan and Abid were sentenced to life imprisonment, and the court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each of them.

Another accused, Farhaan Ahmad, was awarded a four-year prison term under the stringent Arms Act, along with a fine of ₹20,000.

Additional district judge Kavita Mishra, who is presiding over the special CBI court, passed the order.

Slain gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were also accused in the sensational murder case. However, both were shot dead on live television in Prayagraj while they were being escorted by the police for a court-mandated medical checkup on April 15, 2023.

Raju Pal was murdered in broad daylight on January 25, 2005 in Prayagraj while he was on his way back home in a car. Advocate Umesh Pal, who was a witness to the incident, was shot dead on February 24, 2023 outside his residence in Prayagraj.