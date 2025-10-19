BSP national executive meet today to chart roadmap for upcoming polls

Buoyed by the massive turnout at the Manyawar Kanshi Ram Parinirvan Diwas (death anniversary) event in Lucknow on October 9, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is set to hold an important national executive meeting at its state headquarters in the state capital on Sunday.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 11 am, will be attended by senior party leaders, including its president Mayawati, national convenor Akash Anand, national coordinator Ramji Gautam, and others.

According to a senior party functionary, the key objectives of the meeting is to review the ground-level preparations and expansion efforts in various states, excluding Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“Top party functionaries will discuss strategies to strengthen the party’s base, increase its appeal across different sections of society and chalk out the roadmap for its future programmes and initiatives in the current scenario,” he explained.

Another party leader said the BSP was gearing up for the 2026 and 2027 elections, with a focus on regaining its political space. “Behen ji (Mayawati) is likely to outline a roadmap for the party’s electoral strategy, including potential alliances and seat-sharing arrangements,” he stated.

He said the national executive meeting was expected to be a crucial event in the party’s efforts to regroup and strategise ahead of the upcoming elections. “With Mayawati and Akash Anand at the helm, the party is likely to take significant decisions to strengthen its organisation and expand its reach,” he added.

The party leader said Mayawati believes that the BSP could secure the required majority by consolidating its core Dalit vote base and adding support from extremely backward castes and other communities.

“The party’s recent rally on October 9 has boosted the morale of workers and leaders. Akash Anand is set to play a pivotal role in the party’s election efforts by leading intensive campaigning efforts in UP and other states, focusing on public meetings and rallies,” he added.