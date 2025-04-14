BSP pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar; Maya calls for oppressed classes’ unity

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday said social, economic and political condition of the ‘Bahujans’ (dalits and backwards) in the country was as pathetic in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule as it was during the Congress regime as she extended heartfelt greetings to everyone on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar (1891-1956). Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati. (HT file)

She called for the dalit, Adivasis, and all the neglected people in society to be “true missionary ambedkarites” to free themselves from the oppression and injustice. “Due to a planned attack on their constitutional right to reservation, their situation is now turning into bad days instead of ‘Achche Din’ (good days), which is very sad and worrying,” the BSP chief said.

She expressed these views in a series of posts on X in Hindi, on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar. “On Baba Saheb’s birth anniversary today, under the aegis of Ambedkarwadi Party BSP, salutations, garlands and immense tributes were offered to the maker of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Bodhisatva, most revered Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar across the country, for “which heartfelt gratitude and thanks to everyone,” she further said.

“All the Dalits, tribals, backward classes and other neglected people of the country will have to become missionary Ambedkarites in true sense, whose power to become the ruling class by getting freedom from oppression and injustice etc. lies only in their mutual unity and the attainment of the master key of power,” Mayawati said.

Later, in a statement the BSP chief said, “The only cure for the millions of problems of all Bahujans is their mutual unity and obtaining the master key to power through votes. For this, all the tactics of the opponents will have to be foiled.”

Mayawati also called upon all the governments to abandon casteism and narrow selfish politics and become ‘Samvidhanvadi Bharatiya’ (Constitutional Indians), so that the dream of ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ and ‘Developed India’ can be fulfilled on the ground by making the wider public and country’s interest possible.