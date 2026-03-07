BSP plans ‘Lucknow Chalo’ on Kanshi Ram Jayanti

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has issued a “Lucknow Chalo” call to party workers and supporters across Uttar Pradesh to mark the 92nd birth anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram on March 15. The move is seen as the party’s first major mobilisation ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Party strategists believe that commemorating Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary with a large public programme will help consolidate cadre morale. (FILE PHOTO)

The main event will be held at the Kanshi Ram Smarak Sthal on Old Jail Road in Lucknow, where thousands of party workers are expected to gather. According to party leaders, cadre and supporters from 12 organisational divisions of Uttar Pradesh have been asked to participate in the programme, making it one of the BSP’s largest gatherings in recent months.

Party sources said the event is likely to serve as a political launchpad for the BSP’s campaign for the 2027 assembly polls, with Mayawati expected to outline the party’s strategy, organisational roadmap and electoral messaging.

If she attends, the BSP chief is expected to address the gathering and deliver a key political message aimed at energising the party’s core Dalit support base while reaching out to other social groups. In Noida, party units will organise a special event to mark Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary.

Parallel programmes are also planned outside the state as BSP’s national coordinator Akash Anand is likely to address a rally in Bharatpur in neighbouring Rajasthan, signalling the party’s attempt to expand its outreach beyond Uttar Pradesh.

The March 15 mobilisation assumes political significance as the BSP has been working to revitalise its organisational network after setbacks in recent elections. Party strategists believe that commemorating Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary with a large public programme will help consolidate cadre morale and send a message that the BSP is preparing for an aggressive electoral battle in the state.

Kanshi Ram, who founded the BSP in 1984, remains the ideological anchor of the party’s politics centred on the empowerment of Dalits and other marginalised communities. The annual celebration of his birth anniversary traditionally serves as an occasion for the party leadership to reassert its political agenda and organisational strength.

The Lucknow event is expected to mark the beginning of the BSP’s campaign cycle for the 2027 polls, with more regional rallies and cadre meetings likely to follow in the coming months.