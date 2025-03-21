BSP rejigs U.P. dist, city panels: Dalits, OBCs & Muslims get large share of posts

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has decided to revive Bhaichara Committees in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level before the 2027 assembly election. BSP chief Mayawati (HT FIle Photo)

BSP has also rejigged the party organisation in various districts. Party leaders belonging to Dalit, OBC and Muslim communities have been given a large share in organisational posts in the district and city committees.

To maintain vigil on the working of the organisation and to give feedback to the leadership, the BSP has also created a post of advisor in the district and city committees. A post of coordinator has been created in the Bhaichara Committees.

A meeting of the party leaders and office-bearers will be held under the chairmanship of Mayawati on March 25.

BSP has appointed Shailendra Gautam as the district president of Lucknow, Rajesh Kumar Fauji- Rae Bareli, Dinesh Gautam- Unnao, Suresh Chaudhary- Hardoi, Vipin Kumar Gautam- Lakhimpur Kheri and Vikash Rajvanshi has been made district president of Sitapur district.

Sarwar Malik who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election on BSP ticket has been appointed advisor in the party Lucknow city committee. Shan Jamshed Khan has been made president of Lucknow city committee. Shiv Kumar Dohre has been made general secretary, Durgesh Kumar Valmiki has been made secretary, Hasib Ali has been made organisation secretary and Kisan Lal Gautam has been made treasurer in the BSP city committee.

In the meeting held on March 2, the BSP chief directed party leaders to strengthen the organisation and to submit a report during the March 25 meeting.

The committees are being restructured at sector, zone, Vidhan Sabha and booth level, said a BSP leader and added the party leadership plans to induct young leaders in the organisation to give a thrust to the membership drive across the state. BSP is organising a Gaon Chalo Abhiyan in all the districts, he said.