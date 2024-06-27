BSP vs ASP: Fight for Dalit votes to intensify in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW The Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) decision to contest assembly bypolls in UP has set the pitch for a trial of strength against the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) led by Chandra Shekar Azad, who secured victory from Nagina Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha elections recently. Addressing party leaders at a national level meeting at the party’s state unit office in Lucknow recently, BSP chief Mayawati announced that her party will contest the assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo)

Addressing party leaders at a national level meeting at the party’s state unit office in Lucknow on Sunday, BSP chief Mayawati announced that her party will contest the assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP will field candidates on 10 seats, of which nine fell vacant after the election of sitting legislators to the Lok Sabha and the Sisamau seat in Kanpur that was declared vacant after the disqualification of sitting MLA Irfan Solanki who was sentenced by a court in a criminal case.

Mayawati also made it clear that despite the LS poll debacle, the BSP will go solo in the bypolls as well. Party coordinators were directed to screen the candidates and send the list to the party office for approval. Party office-bearers were directed to start preparations for the bypolls by organising meetings in the assembly seats going to bypolls.

Meanwhile, ASP chief Chandra Shekhar Azad also announced to contest the bypolls to the 10 assembly seats. He appointed in-charges on four assembly seats - Khair (Aligarh), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Kundarki (Moradabad) and Ghaziabad Sadar (Ghaziabad).

ASP state president Sunil Kumar Chittod said the party will hold meetings in Phulpur (Prayagraj), Manjhwa (Bhadohi), Katehri (Ambedkar Nagar), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Sisamau (Kanpur) and Karhal (Mainpuri). After this, the party will announce the names of in-charges for all remaining seats.

The ASP has decided to go solo in the bypolls, Chittod said, adding the bypolls will be an opportunity for the ASP to expand its footprint in other districts after bagging Nagina seat in LS polls. “Party workers are upbeat. We have also decided to contest the bypolls in nagar panchayats and nagar palika parishads in various districts,” he said.

In the 2019 election, the BSP won the Nagina Lok Sabha seat, considered a stronghold of the party. In the 2024 LS elections, Chandra Shekhar Azad secured victory defeating his nearest rival Om Kumar of the BJP. BSP candidate Surendra Pal Singh was pushed to the fourth position. The shift of Dalit voters to the ASP gave worries to the BSP.

By winning seats in the assembly bypolls, the BSP aims to make a comeback in state politics while buoyed by victory, ASP plans to expand its base among the Dalit voters across UP.

The assembly election will also set the stage for the show of strength for Akash Anand whom Mayawati reinstated on the key post of national coordinator on Sunday.

In a tweet on Monday, Akash stated: “The party chief has given me an important responsibility, which I have to fulfil with all my heart and soul.”

In the 2024 LS polls, Akash launched the party’s election campaign from Nagina to counter influence of Chandra Shekhar Azad. He addressed public meetings in Dalit dominated constituencies across UP, and later, his rallies were postponed following registration of FIR in a hate speech case in Sitapur on April 29. On May 7, Mayawati removed him from the post of national coordinator and as her political successor.

After reinstating Akash on both the key posts, Mayawati told party leaders to support and encourage her nephew, adding that he should be given due respect on party platforms and party cadres should work in unison to ensure his success in politics.

“I am hopeful that now he (Akash Anand) will definitely emerge as a fully mature leader at every level in the interest of his party and movement. People of the party will also encourage him by giving him more respect and honour than before so that he can live up to all my expectations in future,” she said.

The BSP has already announced Akash as star campaigner for the bypolls in Uttarakhand and Punjab. Once the Election Commission of India announces schedule for the by poll on 10 assembly seats in UP, Akash will lead the party campaign on all the 10 seats, said a BSP leader.

With Chandra Shekar Azad leading the ASP campaign, the fight for Dalit votes between both Dalit-based parties - BSP and ASP - will intensify in UP.

“In 2024 LS elections, Dalit votes shifted to the INDIA bloc while in Nagina Dalits supported ASP. The assembly bypolls will be decisive for the BSP, making it clear if Dalits are returning to the BSP fold or will go with INDIA bloc or ASP. If BSP vote share declines further in the bypolls, it will become an arduous task for the jumbo party to make a comeback in the 2027 assembly elections,” said SK Sinha, a political observer.