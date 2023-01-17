BSP workers’ conference in U.P. capital on Jan 18

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will hold a workers’ conference in the city on Wednesday (January 18) to gear up the party cadre for the upcoming urban local bodies polls in the state and 2024 Lok Sabha election.

BSP state unit president Vishwanath Pal will address the meeting to be organised near Maharaja Bijli Pasi Quila in Ashiyana locality. Party workers from the Lucknow division and district will participate in the meeting.

The BSP is organising workers’ conference at all 17 divisional headquarters in the state. After they end, similar conferences will be organised in all 75 district headquarters.

“Preparations for the urban local body polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be reviewed in the meeting. The focus is on cadre mobilisation for the upcoming elections,” said a BSP leader.

“The party has already announced to give representation to the youth in the organisation and in ticket distribution,” he added. “The party leaders have been directed to motivate the youth to join the organisation works and spread the support base of the party in urban and rural areas,” he said.

Addressing party leaders and office-bearers in a meeting organised here on January 4, BSP chief Mayawati had told the party leaders that in the changing political scenario in the country they should start preparations for the 2014 Lok Sabha election with fresh enthusiasm and energy.

Besides increasing the support base, party leaders and workers should work on a new strategy to ensure victory of the party in the election. “The fight for the power is a major challenge for the BSP that is a cadre-based party. We should mobilise our resources to achieve the goal,” she had said.

Meanwhile, the BSP welcomed the statement of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rahman Barq in which he lauded the BSP chief’s work for the welfare of dalits and Muslims.

“The country needs Mayawati today and I support her,” Barq said in a media statement. Reacting to the SP MP’s statement, BSP leader Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali said, “The Muslim community is now realising that the BSP chief is the only leader who can fight for its rights.”