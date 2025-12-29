BTech student dies by suicide at IIT-Kanpur

A fourth-year BTech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room here on Monday, police said. This is the fourth case of student suicide at the institute this year. In an official statement, IIT-Kanpur expressed deep grief over the loss of the student. (For Representation)

According to the police, the 26-year-old student first slit his wrists before hanging himself from a ceiling fan. He was a student in the department of biological sciences and bioengineering. A resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, he lived in room number 148 of Block 2, they added.

The incident came to light on Monday afternoon when the student failed to respond to repeated knocks on his door. Concerned peers alerted the institute management, which subsequently informed local police. Personnel from Kalyanpur police station arrived at the scene and broke open the door to find the student’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

“A suicide note was recovered from the room which read ‘Sorry Everyone...’. Preliminary investigation suggests the student slashed his wrists—multiple wounds were found on his forearm—before taking the extreme step,” a senior police official said.

The elder brother of the deceased told reporters that the family was informed of the tragedy around 1 pm. The incident has come as a shock to the family as the institute had recently closed for winter vacations on December 28 and my brother was expected to return home shortly, he said.

In an official statement, IIT-Kanpur expressed deep grief over the loss. “He was a promising student who joined the institute in July 2020. The institute mourns the tragic loss of a bright young mind and extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” the statement read. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Tuesday following the arrival of his parents.