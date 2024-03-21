Budaun double murder: Minor siblings stabbed several times, reveals autopsy; second accused nabbed

LUCKNOW The second accused, Mohd Javed, 24, wanted in the murders of two minor siblings in their house in Budaun’s Baba Colony on Tuesday night, was arrested in Bareilly on Thursday. He appeared at the Satellite police outpost in Bareilly on Wednesday midnight, after which he was arrested and brought to Budaun for interrogation, said police. The encounter of the key accused created suspense over the motive behind the siblings’ murders. Investigators had no clarity on what drove Sajid, who ran a barber shop across the victims’ house and was, in fact, on good terms with the family, to brutally attack the two brothers with a knife. (Pic for representation)

His elder brother, Mohd Sajid, 27, had allegedly killed two minor brothers - Aayush, 14, and Aahan, 6 - sons of a contractor, Vinod Kumar Singh, after entering their house to demand ₹5000 from their mother Sangeeta and grandmother Munni Devi on the pretext of treatment of his pregnant wife Sana. Sajid, who executed the killings with a knife, was gunned down in an encounter with the police three hours after the incident on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The postmortem report confirmed that Sajid, after slitting the throats of the two children, had stabbed them multiple times.

The encounter of the key accused created suspense over the motive behind the siblings’ murders. Investigators had no clarity on what drove Sajid, who ran a barber shop across the victims’ house and was, in fact, on good terms with the family, to brutally attack the two brothers with a knife. Javed’s arrest was crucial to establish the motive behind the crime.

SP (Budaun) Alok Priyadarshi said Javed had been taken into custody after the police approached Bareilly cops. Javed appeared before cops under pressure as a reward of ₹25,000 was declared for his arrest. He apparently made a viral video stating that his brother committed the crime, he added.

In the viral video, the accused was purportedly talking to some people, saying that he fled to Delhi fearing being lynched by a mob at the victims’ house when he reached there after coming to know about the incident. He later went to Bareilly to surrender after finding out that he was also accused in the case.

The victims’ father, Vinod Kumar Singh, urged the police to question Javed thoroughly to clear the motive behind his sons’ killings.

.