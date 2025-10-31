Buddha’s sacred relics to be on display in Sarnath from November 3

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha will be put on public display for veneration at Mulagandha Kuti Vihar in Sarnath from November 3 to 5, marking one of the year’s most significant spiritual gatherings. The event coincides with the 94th anniversary of the historic Vihar, located at the very site where the Buddha delivered his first sermon, the Dharmachakra Pravartana. An ancient Buddhist site in Sarnath near Varanasi, The first ASI excavation at Varanasi began at the older and nearby site of Sarnath in 1905 (File Photo)

Organised by the Maha Bodhi Society of India, Sarnath Centre, in collaboration with the Venerable Vietnamese Sangha and devotees from Hanoi, the three-day exposition will feature ceremonial unveiling of the relics kept beneath the golden Buddha statue inside the shrine. The event is expected to draw monks and pilgrims from across India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Nepal, Japan, and other countries.

“In 2016, Buddhist sites in Uttar Pradesh recorded around 28 lakh visitors. By 2024, the number had surged to over 84 lakh — a rise of nearly 200 percent. In the first half of 2025 alone, Sarnath attracted close to 5 lakh visitors,” said principal secretary, tourism and culture, Amrit Abhijat.

Ancient relics with deep spiritual significance

The relics enshrined at Mulagandha Kuti Vihar are believed to be over 2,600 years old. One was unearthed in the ancient Gandhara region and gifted to the Maha Bodhi Society in 1956, while the other was discovered at Nagarjunakonda in South India, preserved in an inscribed stone casket confirming its authenticity.

These sacred relics are displayed only twice a year on Buddha Purnima and Kartik Purnima—making next week’s exposition a rare and momentous occasion for the global Buddhist community.

The relics will be re-enshrined beneath the golden Buddha statue on November 5, concluding the three-day ceremony.