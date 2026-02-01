Budget 2026-27 ignores poor, middle class: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised the Union Budget 2026-27 alleging that it was for rich people and big industrialists as it served only 5 per cent of the population. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“This budget is depressing and beyond the understanding of the middle class and the poor . Everything is pre-decided as to who will be benefited. There is nothing in it that talks about the poor people of the country,” the SP chief alleged on the premises of Parliament. He also said that no new expressway has been given to Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj, also claimed that there was no provision in the Union Budget to stop inflation and to improve the health and education sector. “The bullet train, which was to be built with a budget of 1 lakh crore is now being built with a budget of 2 lakh crore. Rates of electricity have gone up. The discoms providing electricity are making huge profits. What kind of budget is this,” he asked.

“Anything can’t be expected from those who have not yet completed the promises they made in their earlier manifestos. This government always works for the capitalists and so it is wrong to expect anything from them for the poor,” the SP chief further alleged.