 Budgetary allocations in UP: 67% funds used so far, efforts on to utilise money by March 31 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Budgetary allocations in UP: 67% funds used so far, efforts on to utilise money by March 31

Budgetary allocations in UP: 67% funds used so far, efforts on to utilise money by March 31

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
Mar 05, 2024 05:20 AM IST

UP govt has spent about ₹4.78 lakh crore up to Feb 29. This is about ₹70,000 crore more than ₹4.07 lakh crore, the amount spent up to Feb 28, 2023, says finance minister Suresh Khanna.

LUCKNOW With the current financial year ending on March 31, 2024, the state government has so far used nearly 67% of the budgetary funds and efforts have been stepped up to ensure that departments make use of the funds without compromising on quality.

The state government got an annual budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.90 lakh crore approved from the state legislature for 2023-2024 (Pic for representation)
The state government got an annual budget of 6.90 lakh crore approved from the state legislature for 2023-2024 (Pic for representation)

“UP government has spent about 4.78 lakh crore up to February 29. This is about 70,000 crore more than 4.07 lakh crore, the amount spent up to February 28, 2023,” said minister for finance Suresh Khanna.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The state government got an annual budget of 6.90 lakh crore approved from the state legislature for 2023-2024. It got a supplementary budget of 28,760.67 crore passed in the state legislature assembly. The state government thus had funds to the tune of around 7.19 lakh crore available in 2023-2024.

It had allocated 1.87 lakh crore for capital expenditure in the annual budget for 2023-2024 and earmarked 9,714 crore for capital expenditure in the supplementary budget for the current financial year.

“We have asked departments to make use of funds without making any compromise on the quality of work. We are sure they will make use of maximum allocations to avoid lapse of funds,” said Khanna.

A scrutiny of the state government’s official website https://shasanadesh.up.gov.in/ also indicates that most of the government orders issued this month are related to administrative and financial sanctions for different projects. A study of the koshvani.up.nic.in indicates that the state government has 7.45 lakh crore (budgetary provisions) available and has issued sanctions of 4.50 lakh crore. It further indicates that the state government has been able to make an expenditure of 4.15 lakh crore till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On