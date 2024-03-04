Budgetary allocations in UP: 67% funds used so far, efforts on to utilise money by March 31

LUCKNOW With the current financial year ending on March 31, 2024, the state government has so far used nearly 67% of the budgetary funds and efforts have been stepped up to ensure that departments make use of the funds without compromising on quality. The state government got an annual budget of ₹ 6.90 lakh crore approved from the state legislature for 2023-2024 (Pic for representation)

“UP government has spent about ₹4.78 lakh crore up to February 29. This is about ₹70,000 crore more than ₹4.07 lakh crore, the amount spent up to February 28, 2023,” said minister for finance Suresh Khanna.

The state government got an annual budget of ₹6.90 lakh crore approved from the state legislature for 2023-2024. It got a supplementary budget of ₹28,760.67 crore passed in the state legislature assembly. The state government thus had funds to the tune of around ₹7.19 lakh crore available in 2023-2024.

It had allocated ₹1.87 lakh crore for capital expenditure in the annual budget for 2023-2024 and earmarked ₹9,714 crore for capital expenditure in the supplementary budget for the current financial year.

“We have asked departments to make use of funds without making any compromise on the quality of work. We are sure they will make use of maximum allocations to avoid lapse of funds,” said Khanna.

A scrutiny of the state government’s official website https://shasanadesh.up.gov.in/ also indicates that most of the government orders issued this month are related to administrative and financial sanctions for different projects. A study of the koshvani.up.nic.in indicates that the state government has ₹7.45 lakh crore (budgetary provisions) available and has issued sanctions of ₹4.50 lakh crore. It further indicates that the state government has been able to make an expenditure of ₹4.15 lakh crore till now.