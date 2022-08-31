Bulldozer razes shops outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow

The Lucknow municipal corporation (LMC) on Wednesday used bulldozers to raze around ten shops selling election material in front of Samajwadi Party (SP) head office at Vikramaditya Marg

According to municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh, all the shopkeepers were sent a prior notice. All these shopkeepers had encroached a huge space in front of Samajwadi Party office and were reportedly posing a threat. Senior politicians including Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and other officials reside on that road.

Also Read: Bulldozers in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, uproar pauses anti-encroachment drive

Some of the shopkeepers tried to protest but due to the presence of heavy police force they vacated their shops and cleared the way for demolition by LMC bulldozers.

Leading the anti-encroachment drive, zonal officer of zone 1 Rajesh Singh said, “These shops were doing business in government land. They were running an advertisement business on government land. Hundreds of hoardings and kiosks were removed by the LMC squad.”